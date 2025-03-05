Technology News
English Edition

Big Tech Opposes YouTube Exemption from Australia's Ban on Social Media for Children

In public online statements, YouTube has said its moderation effort is getting more aggressive.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 March 2025 14:02 IST
Big Tech Opposes YouTube Exemption from Australia's Ban on Social Media for Children

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger

YouTube says it has broadened its definition of harmful content

Highlights
  • Australia's ban forces social media firms to bar log-ins by minors
  • TikTok has urged consistency for all social media platforms
  • The legislation is among world's most stringent limits on social media
Advertisement

Tech giants Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms, Snapchat and TikTok have urged Australia to reconsider a decision to exempt Alphabet's YouTube from its laws banning social media for children younger than 16.

The landmark legislation setting some of the world's most stringent limits on social media was approved by Australia's parliament in November, forcing such firms to bar log-ins by minors, or pay fines of up to AUD 49.5 million ($31 million or roughly Rs. 269 crore).

YouTube stands to be exempted from the ban set to take effect by the end of the year as it is considered a key educational tool and is the only service allowed for children as part of a family account with parental supervision rights.

But Meta said a young person with a YouTube account experiences the features outlined by the government to justify the ban, including algorithmic content recommendations, social interaction features and exposure to harmful content.

"YouTube's exemption is at odds with the purported reasons for the law and we call on the government to ensure equal application of the law across all social media services," it said in a blog posting on Wednesday.

TikTok is concerned that exempting YouTube from the minimum age rule would result in a law that is "illogical, anticompetitive, and short-sighted", it told the government in a submission, urging consistency for all social media platforms.

Snapchat said no specific company should receive preferential treatment.

"There must be a fair and impartial application of exclusions and all services should be held to the same standard," Snap Inc said in a submission on Friday.

Some mental health and extremism experts told Reuters YouTube exposes children to addictive and harmful content as it hosts the same sort of dangerous content as other sites.

In public online statements, YouTube has said its moderation effort is getting more aggressive, while it has broadened its definition of harmful content picked up by its automated detection system.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: YouTube, meta, snapchat, tiktok, google, alphabet, australia, social media ban
Qualcomm's Savi Soin on "Made for India" Products, Strategy, and Enhancing User Experience
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Announced, Launch Set for July 11

Related Stories

Big Tech Opposes YouTube Exemption from Australia's Ban on Social Media for Children
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Pixel Drop for March Brings New Features to Gemini Live and More Apps
  3. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Beta Programme to More Phones and Regions
  4. Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Leaked; May Offer Gaming Trigger Buttons
  5. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  6. Lenovo Unveils Hybrid AI Innovations at MWC 2025: Check All Announcements
  7. Android 16 Will Be Released in June, Google Official Reportedly Confirms
  8. Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema Subscription from Prepaid Recharge Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. ED Partners with CoinDCX for Custody Management of Seized Assets
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch Date Set for March 27; Design Officially Teased
  3. Reliance Jio No Longer Offers Complimentary JioCinema Subscription With Prepaid Recharge Plans
  4. Cohere for AI Releases Open-Source Aya Vision Models for Computer Vision-Based Tasks
  5. Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Surface Online; May Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. 20,000-Year-Old Transport Marks in New Mexico Reveal Early American Mobility
  7. Crime Patrol to Stream on Netflix from March 17: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Baapu OTT Release Date: Telugu Satirical Drama Starring Brahmaji to Stream on JioHotstar Soon
  9. Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Game Changer Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan Starrer Movie in Hindi Language Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »