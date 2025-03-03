New Research Reveals Mars’ Red Colour Linked to Ancient Water Presence

Mars has long been recognised for its striking red hue, a defining characteristic that has earned it the title of the ‘Red Planet.' For years, the prevailing explanation pointed to iron oxide—commonly known as rust—forming in the planet's dust. This process, scientists believed, took place over billions of years as iron minerals were ground down and distributed by Martian winds. New findings now indicate that Mars' red colour may hold deeper implications, particularly in understanding the role of water in shaping the planet's history.

New Findings on Martian Dust

According to a study published in Nature, researchers attempted to recreate Martian dust by using various types of iron oxides in laboratory settings. The team, led by Adomas Valantinas, a postdoctoral researcher at Brown University, analysed the dust using techniques employed by orbiting spacecraft. As per reports, their research revealed that the best match for Mars' distinctive dust is a combination of basaltic volcanic rock and ferrihydrite, an iron oxide that forms in water-rich environments.

Water's Role in Mars' Red Colour

As per data collected from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and ground observations from rovers such as Curiosity, Pathfinder, and Opportunity, the presence of ferrihydrite suggests that Mars' rusting process occurred earlier than previously believed. Ferrihydrite remains stable in the planet's current conditions, indicating that its formation took place during a period when liquid water was still present on the surface.

Implications for Future Research

As per reports, Colin Wilson, project scientist for the European Space Agency's Trace Gas Orbiter and Mars Express, has stated that upcoming missions, including ESA's Rosalind Franklin rover and the NASA-ESA Mars Sample Return, are expected to provide further insights. Samples collected by NASA's Perseverance rover may allow for precise measurements of ferrihydrite content, offering a clearer picture of Mars' climate history and the possibility of past life on the planet.