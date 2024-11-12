Technology News
Ancient Tajikistan Rock Shelter Sheds Light on 130,000-Year-Old Human Migration

A rock shelter in Tajikistan offers insights into migration routes used by early humans like Neanderthals and Denisovans.

Updated: 12 November 2024 22:48 IST
Ancient Tajikistan Rock Shelter Sheds Light on 130,000-Year-Old Human Migration

Photo Credit: Zaidner Y, Kurbanov S. Soii Havzak., Antiquity (2024)

The view from Soii Havzak Gorge to Zeravshan Valley is believed to have been a migration route.

  • Tajikistan rock shelter may reveal ancient human migration patterns
  • Neanderthals, Denisovans, and Homo sapiens may have coexisted here
  • Artifacts span 130,000 years, offering insight into early human life
Archaeologists have uncovered a rock shelter in Tajikistan's Zeravshan Valley that was occupied by multiple human species, including Neanderthals, Denisovans, and Homo sapiens, for over 130,000 years. Discovered along the Zeravshan River in the Inner Asian Mountain Corridor (IAMC), this site, known as Soii Havzak, provides new insight into the migration patterns of ancient humans. Researchers believe the IAMC may have facilitated interactions between these groups, offering clues about how they lived and possibly coexisted in Central Asia.

Discovery Along the Zeravshan River

A team led by Dr Yossi Zaidner, senior lecturer at the Institute of Archaeology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, recently excavated the site. Evidence of various human occupations was found, including stone tools and animal bones dating from 150,000 to 20,000 years ago. Zaidner noted that Central Asia's IAMC could have served as a natural migration route, allowing distinct human populations to cross paths. "This discovery is crucial for understanding ancient human presence in Central Asia and how different human species may have interacted here," he stated in a press release.

Significance for Human Migration and Interaction

Artifacts from Soii Havzak, including stone blades, rock flakes, crafted flints, and signs of fire use, suggest repeated use of the shelter by different human groups. The find highlights Central Asia's significance in ancient migration routes, with the Zeravshan River likely serving as a pathway for early humans as they dispersed across continents.

A Pathway for Ancient Civilisations

Beyond its prehistoric importance, the Zeravshan Valley later became a key route on the Silk Road, linking distant civilisations such as China and Rome. Researchers expect further studies at Soii Havzak to shed light on the broader implications of this region in ancient human migration and cross-cultural interactions, aiming to deepen understanding of human history and evolution during the Middle Paleolithic era.

 

Further reading: Ancient Humans, Neanderthals, Denisovans, Homo Sapiens, Tajikistan Archaeology, Human Migration, Prehistoric Sites
