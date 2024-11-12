Technology News
Parachute OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Disney+ Hotstar’s Tamil series Parachute teaser hints at an endearing family story, centred around childhood adventures and family ties.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2024 21:56 IST
Parachute OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Parachute coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar

  • Disney+ Hotstar reveals the Parachute teaser, showcasing family life.
  • Parachute stars Shaam, Kishore, and Kani Thiru with Sridhar K directing.
  • The series focuses on two kids’ adventures in a close-knit Tamil family.
Disney+ Hotstar has released a glimpse of its upcoming Tamil series Parachute, highlighting two young children sharing playful, everyday moments. The teaser hints at a family drama that focuses on a close-knit family, with a significant focus on the children's bond and adventurous spirit. Directed by Sridhar K, the series is produced under the Tribal Horse Entertainment banner by actor Krishna.

When and Where to Watch Parachute

The Tamil-language series Parachute is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, though an official release date has yet to be announced. The teaser, available on Disney+ Hotstar's social media, showcases the unique family dynamics central to the show. Viewers are introduced to two children as they share small, joyful experiences, hinting at a heartwarming storyline that captures the essence of family life.

Official Trailer and Plot of Parachute

The Parachute teaser reveals two children exploring their surroundings and enjoying simple pleasures, such as playing with fish. A scene of their mother searching for them subtly points to the family's daily interactions, illustrating their lively, loving home environment. Although primarily focused on the children, the narrative hints at exploring family ties and the natural curiosity of childhood.

Cast and Crew of Parachute

The cast of Parachute includes actors Shaam, Kishore, Kani Thiru, and Kaali Venkat in notable roles, joined by child actors Shakthi Ritwik and Iyal. Bava Chelladurai and VTV Ganesh also play significant roles in the series. Directed by Sridhar K, the show is supported by an experienced technical team. Cinematography is led by Om Narayan, with Richard Kevin, known for Suzhal and Vikram Vedha, handling editing duties. Krishna, who produced the show through Tribal Horse Entertainment, is also part of the cast.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Parachute OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
