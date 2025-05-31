Technology News
English Edition

7,100-Year-Old Skeleton Reveals Unknown Human Lineage in China

DNA from a 7,100-year-old woman in Yunnan reveals a ghost lineage linked to Tibetan ancestry and early Austroasiatic populations, shedding light on East Asia's ancient genetic diversity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 May 2025 18:09 IST
7,100-Year-Old Skeleton Reveals Unknown Human Lineage in China

Photo Credit: Yunnan Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

Ancient DNA from Yunnan Uncovers Ghost Lineage Linked to Tibetan Ancestry

Highlights
  • 7,100-year-old Xingyi_EN carries DNA from a mysterious ghost lineage
  • Study links ancient Yunnan DNA to modern Tibetan ancestry
  • Central Yunnan ancestry tied to early Austroasiatic populations
Advertisement

A new study on a 7,100-year-old skeleton from China has revealed a "ghost" lineage that only existed in theories until now. Skeleton of the early Neolithic woman, known as Xingyi_EN, unearthed at the Xingyi archaeological site in southwestern China's Yunnan province. Her DNA links her to a deeply divergent human population that may have contributed to the ancestry of modern Tibetans. This study also reveals a distinct Central Yunnan ancestry connected to early Austroasiatic-speaking groups. This discovery makes Yunnan as a key region to understand the ancient genetic history of East and Southeast Asia. The detailed analysis of 127 human genomes from southwestern China is published in a study in the journal Science.

According to the study, radiocarbon dating indicates Xingyi_EN lived around 7,100 years ago and isotope analysis suggests she lived as a hunter-gatherer. Genetic sequencing revealed her ancestry from a deeply diverged human lineage—now named the Basal Asian Xingyi lineage. This lineage diverged from other modern human groups over 40,000 years ago and remained isolated for thousands of years without mixing with other populations.

This "ghost" lineage does not match DNA from Neanderthals or Denisovans but appears to have later contributed to the ancestry of some modern Tibetans. Xingyi_EN represents the first physical evidence of this previously unknown population.

Yunnan's significance as a reservoir of deep human diversity

Most of the skeletons that the researchers sampled were dated between 1,400 and 7,150 years ago and came from Yunnan province, which today has the highest ethnic and linguistic diversity in all of China.

"Ancient humans that lived in this region may be key to addressing several remaining questions on the prehistoric populations of East and Southeast Asia," the researchers wrote in the study. Those unanswered questions include the origins of people who live on the Tibetan Plateau, as previous studies have shown that Tibetans have northern East Asian ancestry.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ancient DNA, Yunnan, Ghost Lineage, Tibetan Ancestry, Human Evolution, Xingyi_EN, Paleogenetics, Archaeogenomics, Prehistoric Asia, Science Study
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mystery Redmi Phone With Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Reportedly Surfaces on FCC Certification Site
iPhone 17 Said to Feature Larger Screen With Long-Awaited Refresh Rate Upgrade

Related Stories

7,100-Year-Old Skeleton Reveals Unknown Human Lineage in China
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpaceX Aims to Break Launch Record With 170 Orbital Liftoffs Planned for 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Webb Telescope Uncovers Hidden Active Galactic Nuclei
  2. SpaceX Starship Flight 9 Reuses Booster, Gathers Key Data Despite Loss
  3. 7,100-Year-Old Skeleton Reveals Unknown Human Lineage in China
  4. SpaceX Aims to Break Launch Record With 170 Orbital Liftoffs Planned for 2025
  5. Scientists Capture Plasma Streams, Coronal Raindrops in Sharpest-Ever View of Sun’s Corona
  6. The Traitor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Uorfi Javed, Karan Kundra Starrer Reality Show Online?
  7. Nizarkudai Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know
  8. Big Ben OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Movie Online?
  9. Akkada Ammayi ikkada Abbayi Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Vaanil Thedinen Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »