16th-Century Spanish Cannons Found in Arizona, Could Be US’s Oldest Firearms

Two 16th-century cannons discovered at an archaeological site in Arizona are thought to be the oldest firearms found in the United States, according to a study. The weapons, identified as hackbuts or hook guns, were abandoned by Spanish forces at the site of San Geronimo III in 1541. This settlement, also referred to as Suya, was established by Spanish explorers led by Francisco Vázquez de Coronado during an expedition spanning 1539 to 1542.

The research published in the International Journal of Historical Archaeology on November 21. San Geronimo III served as a temporary base for the Spanish expedition, which aimed to locate wealth and establish a route to East Asia while subjugating local populations. Reports suggest that the Spanish faced resistance from Native American groups, resulting in a battle where the cannons were left behind. Archaeologists have confirmed that one of the cannons, discovered in 2020, remained unfired during the encounter, with study co-author Deni Seymour, an independent researcher, stating to Live Science that gunpowder residue was absent.

Analysis of the Cannons and Their Use

The second cannon, located in March 2024, exhibited signs of having been fired, with its barrel blown off. Seymour, in comments to Live Science, attributed the damage to an overloading of gunpowder during the battle. Described as portable and effective against lightly armoured attackers, the bronze hackbuts were capable of firing rounds loaded with numerous pellets, causing extensive damage.

Beyond firearms, remnants of crossbow bolts, swords, daggers, and armour were uncovered at the site, highlighting the Spanish reliance on diverse weaponry. Despite this, Native American resistance succeeded in driving out the conquistadors, leading to the Spanish abandoning the region until the 1690s.

Significance of the Discovery

Experts have emphasised the historical value of these findings. Sharonah Fredrick, an instructor at the College of Charleston, remarked to Live Science that the discovery underscores the violent nature of European conquests. Matthew Schmader of the University of New Mexico noted the evidence of organised Indigenous resistance against colonial forces from the outset. This site, associated with the Sobaipuri O'odham people, predates the formation of the United States.