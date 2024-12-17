Technology News
English Edition

16th-Century Spanish Cannons Found in Arizona, Could Be US’s Oldest Firearms

Cannons from the 1541 Spanish expedition were found in Arizona, marking the oldest firearms in the US.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2024 16:00 IST
16th-Century Spanish Cannons Found in Arizona, Could Be US’s Oldest Firearms

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Deni Seymour

The team discovered bronze hackbut cannons, well-preserved and known as hook guns

Highlights
  • 1541 Spanish cannons discovered in Arizona’s San Geronimo III site
  • Cannons used by Spanish conquistadors during Coronado’s expedition
  • Native American resistance led to the abandonment of these firearms
Advertisement

Two 16th-century cannons discovered at an archaeological site in Arizona are thought to be the oldest firearms found in the United States, according to a study. The weapons, identified as hackbuts or hook guns, were abandoned by Spanish forces at the site of San Geronimo III in 1541. This settlement, also referred to as Suya, was established by Spanish explorers led by Francisco Vázquez de Coronado during an expedition spanning 1539 to 1542.

The research published in the International Journal of Historical Archaeology on November 21. San Geronimo III served as a temporary base for the Spanish expedition, which aimed to locate wealth and establish a route to East Asia while subjugating local populations. Reports suggest that the Spanish faced resistance from Native American groups, resulting in a battle where the cannons were left behind. Archaeologists have confirmed that one of the cannons, discovered in 2020, remained unfired during the encounter, with study co-author Deni Seymour, an independent researcher, stating to Live Science that gunpowder residue was absent.

Analysis of the Cannons and Their Use

The second cannon, located in March 2024, exhibited signs of having been fired, with its barrel blown off. Seymour, in comments to Live Science, attributed the damage to an overloading of gunpowder during the battle. Described as portable and effective against lightly armoured attackers, the bronze hackbuts were capable of firing rounds loaded with numerous pellets, causing extensive damage.
Beyond firearms, remnants of crossbow bolts, swords, daggers, and armour were uncovered at the site, highlighting the Spanish reliance on diverse weaponry. Despite this, Native American resistance succeeded in driving out the conquistadors, leading to the Spanish abandoning the region until the 1690s.

Significance of the Discovery

Experts have emphasised the historical value of these findings. Sharonah Fredrick, an instructor at the College of Charleston, remarked to Live Science that the discovery underscores the violent nature of European conquests. Matthew Schmader of the University of New Mexico noted the evidence of organised Indigenous resistance against colonial forces from the outset. This site, associated with the Sobaipuri O'odham people, predates the formation of the United States.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: 16th century engagement ring, Spanish Cannons, Coronado Expedition, Arizona Archaeology, Historical Findings, Native American Resistance
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
World's Largest Iceberg A23a Resumes Journey North After Months of Stagnation
YouTube Opens Its Health Content Shelves to Registered Health Professionals
16th-Century Spanish Cannons Found in Arizona, Could Be US’s Oldest Firearms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Could Be Launched on This Date
  2. Realme 14 Pro Launch Date Announced; 14 Pro+ Spotted on 3C Website
  3. Mahindra Introduces Dolby Atmos on Its Electric Origin SUVs
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. Apple Reveals the Most Download iPhone Apps and Games of 2024 in India
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline, Storage Configuration Leaked
  7. You Can Now Use ChatGPT's Search Feature for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Permafrost Thawing Could Accelerate Climate Change, Here’s What It Means
  2. Ursid Meteor Shower 2024: Dates, Viewing Tips, and Best Times
  3. ChatGPT Search Is Rolling Out to All Registered Users for Free
  4. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Global Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement
  5. 16th-Century Spanish Cannons Found in Arizona, Could Be US’s Oldest Firearms
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline, Storage Configuration Leaked Ahead of Debut
  7. World's Largest Iceberg A23a Resumes Journey North After Months of Stagnation
  8. MacOS Sequoia 15.3 Developer Beta Brings Apple Intelligence-Powered Genmoji to Mac
  9. Google Working on Bundled Notifications Feature for Grouping Notifications in Gmail-Like Categories: Report
  10. Government Has No Specific Timeline to Finalise Virtual Digital Assets Regulation: MoS Finance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »