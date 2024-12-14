NASA’s Webb Telescope Reveals Firefly Sparkle, a Milky Way-Like Galaxy

A galaxy nicknamed the Firefly Sparkle has been detected by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, marking a significant discovery. According to research published in Nature on December 11, this galaxy existed approximately 600 million years after the Big Bang and has a mass similar to the Milky Way at a comparable stage of development. The discovery highlights unique insights into the early universe, as previously identified galaxies from this era have been significantly larger.

Unique Characteristics of the Firefly Sparkle Galaxy

Reports indicate that the Firefly Sparkle galaxy is distinguished by its ten active star clusters. These clusters were analysed in detail by researchers, revealing staggered star formation rather than simultaneous activity. This galaxy appears as a long, stretched arc in images due to gravitational

lensing caused by a massive foreground galaxy cluster.

Chris Willott, principal investigator from the Herzberg Astronomy and Astrophysics Research Centre in Canada, noted that Webb's data unveiled a variety of star clusters within the galaxy. Willott was quoted saying that each clump is undergoing a distinct phase of evolution.

According to Nature, gravitational lensing significantly enhanced the visibility of Firefly Sparkle, allowing astronomers to resolve its components. Lamiya Mowla, assistant professor at Wellesley College, emphasised the importance of this phenomenon, explaining that without this effect, observing such details in an early galaxy wouldn't have been possible.

Galactic Neighbours and Future Evolution

Two companion galaxies, situated 6,500 and 42,000 light-years from Firefly Sparkle, are expected to influence its evolution over billions of years. As per Yoshihisa Asada, a doctoral student at Kyoto University, in a statement, interactions with these galaxies could promote mass growth through merging processes.

This research is part of Webb's CAnadian NIRISS Unbiased Cluster Survey (CANUCS) programme, providing unparalleled insights into the universe's formative years.