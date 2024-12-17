Technology News
English Edition

World's Largest Iceberg A23a Resumes Journey North After Months of Stagnation

A23a, the world's largest iceberg, resumes its movement after months of being stuck in a vortex near the South Orkney Islands.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2024 15:00 IST
World's Largest Iceberg A23a Resumes Journey North After Months of Stagnation

Photo Credit: pixabay/ELG21

Scientific observations have revealed that the iceberg was recently caught in a Taylor Column,

Highlights
  • A23a iceberg moves north after months of being trapped
  • A23a is twice the size of Greater London and weighs a trillion tonnes
  • Scientists studying impact on ecosystems as iceberg heads north
Advertisement

The massive iceberg A23a, regarded as the largest and oldest in the world, has resumed its northward drift after being trapped in a rotating water column near the South Orkney Islands for several months. According to reports, this iceberg, weighing approximately one trillion tonnes and spanning an area twice the size of Greater London, had remained stationary in the Weddell Sea for over three decades before beginning its gradual movement in 2020. Recent developments indicate it is now being carried by the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, potentially directing it towards South Georgia.

Caught in an Oceanographic Phenomenon

As per a report by BBC, scientific observations have revealed that the iceberg was recently caught in a Taylor Column, a phenomenon where rotating water above an underwater seamount prevents objects from moving freely. This occurrence stalled A23a's anticipated drift northwards. As per Dr Andrew Meijers, an oceanographer at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), this change in movement is significant for ongoing studies. Speaking to the BAS, he mentioned that the team is keen to track whether A23a will follow the same path taken by other large Antarctic icebergs and assess its impact on marine ecosystems.

Impact on the Southern Ocean Ecosystem

Researchers aboard the British Antarctic Survey vessel RRS Sir David Attenborough have been monitoring A23a to understand its effects on local ecosystems. Data collected as part of the BIOPOLE project is being used to investigate the iceberg's influence on nutrient distribution and carbon cycles. According to Laura Taylor, a biogeochemist involved in the study, in a statement, these large icebergs often enrich waters they pass through, promoting biodiversity in otherwise barren areas. She highlighted that further analysis would focus on how an iceberg's origin and size affect these processes.

Reports suggest that as A23a approaches warmer waters near South Georgia, it will likely fragment into smaller icebergs and eventually melt, providing crucial insights into its environmental role.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: A23a iceberg, world’s largest iceberg, Antarctic iceberg, environmental impact, oceanography, South Orkney Islands, Antarctic Circumpolar Current
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Übel Blatt Anime OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
YouTube Opens Its Health Content Shelves to Registered Health Professionals
World's Largest Iceberg A23a Resumes Journey North After Months of Stagnation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mahindra Introduces Dolby Atmos on Its Electric Origin SUVs
  2. Realme 14 Pro Launch Date Announced; 14 Pro+ Spotted on 3C Website
  3. Razakar OTT Release Date: Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj's Drama To Stream on This Date
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. Apple Reveals the Most Download iPhone Apps and Games of 2024 in India
  6. Honor GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Goes Official
  7. Realme P3 Ultra Could Launch in India Soon With up to 12GB of RAM
  8. Honor Pad V9 With 11.5-Inch 2.8K LCD Screen, 10,100mAh Battery Launched
  9. Redmi Turbo 4 Design, Chipset Leaked; Tipster Hints at Launch Timeline
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline, Storage Configuration Leaked Ahead of Debut
  2. World's Largest Iceberg A23a Resumes Journey North After Months of Stagnation
  3. MacOS Sequoia 15.3 Developer Beta Brings Apple Intelligence-Powered Genmoji to Mac
  4. Government Has No Specific Timeline to Finalise Virtual Digital Assets Regulation: MoS Finance
  5. James Webb Telescope Spots 138 New Asteroids in the Main Belt, Some Heading Towards Earth
  6. Google Introduces Veo 2 AI Video Generation Model, Improves Imagen 3 Model
  7. Apple App Store’s Top Apps and Games of 2024 in India Announced: WhatsApp, Instagram, BGMI and More
  8. NASA Successfully Integrates Telescope and Instruments for Roman Space Mission
  9. Laid Season 1 Release Date, Cast, and Where to Watch it Online
  10. Doctor Who: Joy to the World OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's When and Where to Watch it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »