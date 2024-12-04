Archaeologists have unearthed 5,000-year-old clay bowls at the Shakhi Kora site in northeastern Iraq, which could signify one of the earliest forms of government organisation, according to a study published in Antiquity. The site, located southwest of Kalar in the Kurdistan region, dates to the fifth millennium B.C. Researchers have suggested these bowls might have been used to distribute food, such as meat stews, in exchange for labour — a practice potentially tied to centralised authority during the Uruk period in Mesopotamia.

Evidence of Centralised Labour

The research, led by Dr. Claudia Glatz from the University of Glasgow, points to early experiments with hierarchical structures. Dr. Glatz, who has directed excavations at Shakhi Kora since 2019, said in a statement that institutional buildings found at the site featured southern Mesopotamian influences, including pillars and drainage systems. Beveled-rim bowls, commonly associated with the Uruk civilisation, were abundant and likely served meals to workers. Analysis of residues confirmed the presence of meat, indicating animal husbandry was integral to the settlement's economy.

Abandonment Without Conflict

The site was abandoned by the late fourth millennium B.C. without evidence of violence or environmental catastrophe, according to researchers. It is believed the local population rejected centralised governance, opting to return to subsistence farming. Dr. Glatz noted this provides insight into how early communities resisted hierarchical control.

Perspectives from Other Experts

Although not directly part of the study, Dr. Susan Pollock of the Free University of Berlin, speaking to Live Science, highlighted the unusual lack of urbanisation in the region, suggesting a preference for decentralised living. Meanwhile, Dr. Glenn Schwartz from Johns Hopkins University remarked on the discovery of beveled-rim bowls across Mesopotamia, calling the findings about their contents an exciting revelation.

This study offers a glimpse into the complexities of early societal structures, raising questions about the acceptance and rejection of central authority in ancient times.