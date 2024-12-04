Technology News
English Edition

5,000-Year-Old Relics Discovered in Iraq Suggest a Mysterious Early Government Collapse

Archaeological finds in Iraq highlight how early Mesopotamian societies managed labour and resources

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2024 17:00 IST
5,000-Year-Old Relics Discovered in Iraq Suggest a Mysterious Early Government Collapse

Photo Credit: Antiquity/doi.org/10.15184/aqy.2024.189

Excavations at the Shakhi Kora archaeological site in northeastern Iraq have revealed

Highlights
  • 5,000-year-old bowls suggest early governance in ancient Mesopotamia
  • Shakhi Kora site reveals labour managed through food distribution
  • Findings challenge the inevitability of centralised power
Advertisement

Archaeologists have unearthed 5,000-year-old clay bowls at the Shakhi Kora site in northeastern Iraq, which could signify one of the earliest forms of government organisation, according to a study published in Antiquity. The site, located southwest of Kalar in the Kurdistan region, dates to the fifth millennium B.C. Researchers have suggested these bowls might have been used to distribute food, such as meat stews, in exchange for labour — a practice potentially tied to centralised authority during the Uruk period in Mesopotamia.

Evidence of Centralised Labour

The research, led by Dr. Claudia Glatz from the University of Glasgow, points to early experiments with hierarchical structures. Dr. Glatz, who has directed excavations at Shakhi Kora since 2019, said in a statement that institutional buildings found at the site featured southern Mesopotamian influences, including pillars and drainage systems. Beveled-rim bowls, commonly associated with the Uruk civilisation, were abundant and likely served meals to workers. Analysis of residues confirmed the presence of meat, indicating animal husbandry was integral to the settlement's economy.

Abandonment Without Conflict

The site was abandoned by the late fourth millennium B.C. without evidence of violence or environmental catastrophe, according to researchers. It is believed the local population rejected centralised governance, opting to return to subsistence farming. Dr. Glatz noted this provides insight into how early communities resisted hierarchical control.

Perspectives from Other Experts

Although not directly part of the study, Dr. Susan Pollock of the Free University of Berlin, speaking to Live Science, highlighted the unusual lack of urbanisation in the region, suggesting a preference for decentralised living. Meanwhile, Dr. Glenn Schwartz from Johns Hopkins University remarked on the discovery of beveled-rim bowls across Mesopotamia, calling the findings about their contents an exciting revelation.

This study offers a glimpse into the complexities of early societal structures, raising questions about the acceptance and rejection of central authority in ancient times.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ancient Mesopotamia, Archaeology, Early Governance, Iraq History
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Dark Matter Could Be Linked to a ‘Dark Big Bang’, New Study Suggests
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC System Requirements, Global Launch Timings Revealed
5,000-Year-Old Relics Discovered in Iraq Suggest a Mysterious Early Government Collapse
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched
  2. Red Magic 10 Pro Launched Globally With These Features
  3. New Malayalam OTT Releases: Bougainvillea, Kishkindha Kaandam, and More
  4. Three New Nothing Phones Allegedly Spotted on the IMEI Website
  5. You Can Win an Apple Watch If You Walk 15,000 Steps Daily: Here's How
  6. Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G India Launch Date Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Launches Automated Reasoning Checks in Preview to Combat AI Hallucinations
  2. Realme Neo 7 With 6.78-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Spotted on MIIT; Teased to Get Dimensity 9300+ SoC
  3. India Blockchain Week Returns to Bengaluru, Sparks Dialogue on Security Gaps and Self Custody
  4. Apple Music Replay 2024 With Expanded Listening Insights Rolls Out Before Spotify Wrapped
  5. 5,000-Year-Old Relics Discovered in Iraq Suggest a Mysterious Early Government Collapse
  6. ViewSonic Gaming Monitor With 4K OLED Display, 520Hz Refresh Rate to Launch in India Soon
  7. OpenAI Reportedly Considering Showing Ads on ChatGPT in a Bid to Boost Revenue
  8. Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G India Launch Set for December 17; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  9. Dark Matter Could Be Linked to a ‘Dark Big Bang’, New Study Suggests
  10. Asteroid Detected Hours Before Earth Impact, Creates Fireball Over Siberia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »