Dark Matter Could Be Linked to a ‘Dark Big Bang’, New Study Suggests

A study suggests that dark matter could have originated from a "Dark Big Bang," a separate cosmic event

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2024 16:15 IST
Dark Matter Could Be Linked to a 'Dark Big Bang', New Study Suggests

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WikiImages

An illustration shows a potential second Big Bang, a "dark Big Bang."

Highlights
  • Dark matter may have originated from a separate event
  • Colgate University researchers outline scenarios for a Dark Big Bang
  • Evidence might include gravitational waves
A new hypothesis suggests that dark matter, one of the universe's greatest mysteries, may have originated in a separate event known as a “Dark Big Bang.” The idea was initially proposed in 2023 by Katherine Freese, Director of the Texas Center for Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, and Martin Wolfgang Winkler, University of Texas. The theory challenges the traditional understanding that all matter and energy were created simultaneously during the Big Bang. According to reports, researchers from Colgate University have expanded on this theory, proposing new scenarios for such an event and how evidence might be uncovered.

Exploring the Dark Big Bang Theory

In a study published in Physical Review D, researchers Cosmin Ilie, Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy, and Richard Casey, Colgate University scientist, outlined the potential mechanisms of a Dark Big Bang. It has been suggested that this event may have occurred up to one year after the Big Bang, introducing dark matter into the cosmos. Ilie, speaking to Space.com, explained that their work highlights a broader range of possibilities than previously considered, making the theory more plausible.

The concept diverges from the prevailing notion that dark and ordinary matter share a common origin. While this idea adheres to Occam's Razor — favouring the simplest explanation — Ilie pointed out that the universe does not necessarily align with human preferences for simplicity.

Hunting for Evidence

Detecting evidence of a Dark Big Bang could involve identifying gravitational waves, faint ripples in spacetime first predicted by Albert Einstein. According to Ilie, such waves might be observable through ongoing initiatives like the International Pulsar Timing Array and the Square Kilometre Array.

Casey stated to Space.com that the Dark Big Bang theory could also reveal a unique “Dark Sector” with its own particles and interactions, distinct from known physics. This approach might redefine how dark matter and ordinary matter relate, potentially bridging gaps in current scientific understanding.
The researchers emphasised that this work establishes a foundation for future exploration, aiming to confirm or constrain the Dark Big Bang's role in the creation of dark matter.

 



Further reading: Dark Matter, Big Bang, Dark Big Bang, Gravitational Waves, Cosmology
