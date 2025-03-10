Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • 3,000 Year Old Mesopotamian Canal System Found in Iraq, Unveiling Ancient Irrigation Methods

3,000-Year-Old Mesopotamian Canal System Found in Iraq, Unveiling Ancient Irrigation Methods

Researchers in Iraq have uncovered an extensive Mesopotamian canal system used for irrigation over 3,000 years ago.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 March 2025 16:20 IST
3,000-Year-Old Mesopotamian Canal System Found in Iraq, Unveiling Ancient Irrigation Methods

Photo Credit: Lagash Archaeological Project

Remote-sensing studies reveal that ancient Tell al-Hiba was composed of four marsh islands.

Highlights
  • Over 200 canals and 4,000 smaller channels identified in Iraq
  • The system supplied water to farms before the first millennium B.C.
  • A shift in the Euphrates River led to the canals becoming obsolete
Advertisement

A vast network of irrigation canals, dating back more than 3,000 years, has been identified in southern Iraq. The canals, which were used to transport water from the Euphrates River, are believed to have supported agricultural activities in the Eridu region before the first millennium B.C. Researchers have mapped thousands of these channels, some stretching up to 9 kilometres, shedding light on the sophisticated water management systems of ancient Mesopotamia. The discovery provides crucial insights into early farming practices and how settlements adapted to environmental changes.

Findings from the Study

According to a study published in Antiquity, over 200 major canals and more than 4,000 smaller channels were identified using satellite imagery, drone surveys, and geological mapping. The researchers, including geographer Jaafar Jotheri from the University of Al-Qadisiyah, noted that the system was extensive, but not all canals were in use simultaneously. The network evolved over centuries, adjusting to shifts in the Euphrates River's course. Evidence of around 700 farms was also documented, indicating a highly organised agricultural landscape.

Impact of River Changes on Settlements

As per the research, the canals became obsolete when the Euphrates River changed course, leaving the region uninhabited after the early first millennium B.C. This shift preserved the canal traces, allowing researchers to study them in detail. The findings highlight how water availability dictated settlement patterns in ancient Mesopotamia. The study's authors emphasised that the irrigation network played a crucial role in sustaining early civilisations but was ultimately affected by natural environmental shifts.

Significance of the Discovery

As reported, experts believe the discovery offers a rare glimpse into how ancient societies managed large-scale irrigation. The research team, which included academics from Durham University, stressed that the findings demonstrate the ingenuity of early farmers in adapting to their environment. The study contributes to understanding ancient Mesopotamian infrastructure and its long-term impact on agricultural development in the region.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mesopotamia, Ancient Irrigation, Archaeology, Euphrates River, Ancient Farming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixel 9a Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders and Marketing Images
Microsoft Said to Be Developing AI Reasoning Models to Compete With OpenAI

Related Stories

3,000-Year-Old Mesopotamian Canal System Found in Iraq, Unveiling Ancient Irrigation Methods
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Brings Discounts on These New iPhone Models
  2. Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  3. HMD Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked
  5. Vivo Y300i 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Announced
  6. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Pack a 6,000mAh Battery and Telephoto Camera
  7. Reliance Jio Bundles JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 100 Recharge Plan
  8. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 With Snapdragon X Series CPUs Debut in India
  9. First Modular Quantum Computer Works at Room Temperature Without Cooling
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance to List, Delist Tokens Based on Community Votes: Here’s How It Will Work
  2. Apple AirPods With Inbuilt Cameras in Development: Mark Gurman
  3. ChatGPT for macOS Gets Upgraded With Code Editing Capability Directly in IDEs
  4. iQOO Z10 Series May Launch in April; Key Features Surface Online
  5. DuckDuckGo Introduces AI-Assisted Answers On Its Search Engine, Upgrades Duck.ai Chatbot
  6. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 With Snapdragon X Series CPUs Debut in India
  7. First Modular Quantum Computer Works at Room Temperature Without Cooling
  8. Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Zara Si Dhoop Now Streaming YouTube: A Moving Women’s Day Short Film on Love and Forgiveness
  10. Rewind Telugu Sci-Fi Thriller Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »