A vast network of irrigation canals, dating back more than 3,000 years, has been identified in southern Iraq. The canals, which were used to transport water from the Euphrates River, are believed to have supported agricultural activities in the Eridu region before the first millennium B.C. Researchers have mapped thousands of these channels, some stretching up to 9 kilometres, shedding light on the sophisticated water management systems of ancient Mesopotamia. The discovery provides crucial insights into early farming practices and how settlements adapted to environmental changes.

Findings from the Study

According to a study published in Antiquity, over 200 major canals and more than 4,000 smaller channels were identified using satellite imagery, drone surveys, and geological mapping. The researchers, including geographer Jaafar Jotheri from the University of Al-Qadisiyah, noted that the system was extensive, but not all canals were in use simultaneously. The network evolved over centuries, adjusting to shifts in the Euphrates River's course. Evidence of around 700 farms was also documented, indicating a highly organised agricultural landscape.

Impact of River Changes on Settlements

As per the research, the canals became obsolete when the Euphrates River changed course, leaving the region uninhabited after the early first millennium B.C. This shift preserved the canal traces, allowing researchers to study them in detail. The findings highlight how water availability dictated settlement patterns in ancient Mesopotamia. The study's authors emphasised that the irrigation network played a crucial role in sustaining early civilisations but was ultimately affected by natural environmental shifts.

Significance of the Discovery

As reported, experts believe the discovery offers a rare glimpse into how ancient societies managed large-scale irrigation. The research team, which included academics from Durham University, stressed that the findings demonstrate the ingenuity of early farmers in adapting to their environment. The study contributes to understanding ancient Mesopotamian infrastructure and its long-term impact on agricultural development in the region.