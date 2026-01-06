Samsung appears to be moving forward with its usual launch plans for the Galaxy Z series foldables, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 hitting the market in the second half of this year. Both foldable smartphones have reportedly appeared in the GSMA IMEI database, hinting that their development is underway. Samsung is rumoured to launch a third mysterious foldable smartphone along with the standard models this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Flip 7 were launched in July last year with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

Samsung's 2026 Foldables Spotted on IMEI Database

As per a report by Smartprix, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 have been listed on the IMEI database with model numbers SM-F976U and SM-F776U, respectively. The letter 'U' in the model names appears to indicate these are intended for the US market. Samsung usually uses the suffix 'B' for global models.

The IMEI listing reportedly shows 'Q8' and 'B8' codenames for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, respectively. These entries align with Samsung's naming tradition for the foldables. The listing suggests that Samsung could stick to its usual launch cycle for its Galaxy Z series.

A third foldable model with model number SM-F971U and codename 'H8' surfaced on the IMEI database last month, hinting at a potential expansion of the foldable lineup. This new device could represent a fresh category in Samsung's foldable strategy. It is speculated to debut as the “Wide” Galaxy Z Fold 8 variant to rival Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone.

However, Samsung hasn't officially confirmed anything about the 2026 Galaxy foldable series yet. More details are likely to appear soon.

Samsung is likely to launch the new foldables in July this year. The company is expected to pack a 5,000mAh cell and improved telephoto and ultrawide cameras in the Galaxy Z Fold 8. It is said to be 10 percent thinner and lighter than the existing Galaxy Z Fold 7. The book-style foldable may also come with faster charging speeds, and it could gain S Pen support. It is likely to feature an almost-invisible crease.