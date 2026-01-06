Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G has been launched in India as the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's tablet lineup. The new tablet was unveiled in India on Tuesday during an event in New Delhi, which also witnessed the debut of the Redmi Note 15 5G. The new Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G, which is offered in two colourways, will be available for purchase in the country later this month via the company website. It boasts a 12,000mAh battery. The Xiaomi sub-brand has equipped the tablet with a 12.1-inch display.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The same configuration with Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity costs Rs. 25,999. Lastly, the Wi-Fi + 5G model of the new tablet, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 27,999. The company is also offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on credit cards of Axis Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank.

The new tablet from the Xiaomi sub-brand will go on sale in India on January 12 via the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is offered in Silver and Grey colourways.

