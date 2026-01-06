Technology News
English Edition

Self-Driving Cars Could Prevent Over 1 Million Road Injuries Across the U.S. by 2035

Self-driving cars could prevent over 1 million injuries in the U.S. by 2035, reducing traffic accidents significantly.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 January 2026 23:30 IST
Self-Driving Cars Could Prevent Over 1 Million Road Injuries Across the U.S. by 2035

Photo Credit: JAMA Surgery (2025)

Autonomous vehicles may cut U.S. road injuries by over 1 million by 2035, study suggests.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • AVs could prevent over 1 million U.S. road injuries by 2035
  • Traffic fatalities and costs may decline with autonomous vehicles
  • Highway safety data essential for refining AV impact projections
Advertisement

In the next decade, self-driving cars could help eliminate road accidents and injuries all over the United States. A new study in JAMA Surgery suggests that self-driving cars (AVs) could prevent more than a million injuries between 2025 and 2035, or about one-third of all road-related injuries during this time. Car crashes remain a public health epidemic, claiming over 120 lives per day in the U.S. and responsible for more than 2.6 million ER visits in 2022. Aside from human tragedy, the nation loses more than $470 billion in medical costs and lost productivity due to crashes, so road safety is an urgent issue.

Autonomous Vehicles Could Prevent Over One Million U.S. Road Injuries by 2035, Study Finds

According to the JAMA Surgery report, the researchers analysed U.S. national road traffic injury data from 2009 to 2023 and projected trends for 2025–2035 with a linear regression model. They looked at the number of collective miles AVs would travel and how much safer such vehicles were than humans. The proportion of AV penetration varied from 1% to 10%, while the safety benefit ranged from 50% to 80%. Best-case scenario, AVs could eliminate more than 1 million injuries nationally.

Self-Driving Cars Could Cut Accidents Up to 80%, But More Real-World Data Needed, Researchers Say

The majority of crashes are caused by human errors of distraction or impairment, and self-driving cars can mitigate them. As per early data from companies such as Waymo, AVs could reduce accident rates by as much as 80% compared with those for human drivers.

Additional real-world data would be needed to fine-tune these estimates, researchers emphasized. Further work will be required to focus on highways, as these types of roads represent the location of most severe injury and fatal crashes, in order to more comprehensively understand the public health burden associated with AVs.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Self-driving cars, Autonomous vehicles, Road safety, traffic injuries, Public health, JAMA Surgery, AV adoption
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Colourways Teased
Samsung Galaxy S26+ India Launch Appears Imminent as Smartphone Lands on BIS Database

Related Stories

Self-Driving Cars Could Prevent Over 1 Million Road Injuries Across the U.S. by 2035
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G Launched in India With 108-Megapixel Camera at This Price
  2. Realme Buds Air 8 Launched in India With Up to 58 Hours of Total Battery Life
  3. Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Review: A New Dawn for Realme
  4. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G With 12,000mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
  5. Redmi Note 15 5G First Impressions
  6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16, Zephyrus Duo 16 Launched
  7. Vivo X200T Said to Launch in India With 'Aggressive' Pricing
  8. Expedition 33 Studio Says Won't Be Guided by Fans' Expectations for Next Game
  9. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Reportedly Postponed: What You Need to Know
  10. Amazon Unveils Artline TVs With Built-in Ambient Art at CES 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Driving Cars Could Prevent Over 1 Million Road Injuries Across the U.S. by 2035
  2. Astronomers Measure Mass and Distance of a Rogue Planet for the First Time in History
  3. The Rip OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Netflix’s One Last Adventure Takes Fans Inside the Making of Stranger Things 5
  5. Heer Express Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About This Romance Comedy Film
  6. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Reportedly Postponed: What You Need to Know
  7. Naai Sekar Streaming Now on SunNXT: Know Everything About This Tamil Comedy Drama Film
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database Months Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  9. Nvidia Unveils Vera Rubin AI Platform, New Open-Source AI Models at CES 2026
  10. Motorola Razr Fold Design Spotted in Leaked Images; Company Confirms Book-Style Foldable Will Debut at CES 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »