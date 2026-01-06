Technology News
Naai Sekar Streaming Now on SunNXT: Know Everything About This Tamil Comedy Drama Film

Naai Sekar is a Tamil comedy drama film that revolves around a young IT professional whose soul gets swapped with a dog. What happens next is chaotic and entertaining.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 January 2026 22:11 IST
Naai Sekar Streaming Now on SunNXT: Know Everything About This Tamil Comedy Drama Film

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Experience a man-dog soul swap, unleashing chaos, drama, and unexpected emotions everywhere

Highlights
  • Naai Sekar is a Tamil comedy-drama film
  • It stars Sathish in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on SunNXT/*
Naai Sekar is a 2022 Tamil comedy-drama film that has finally reached the viewers on the digital screens. This light-hearted drama revolves around a young IT professional whose soul gets swapped by a dog, after being bitten by him. This swap occurs after his neighbour alters the genetics of human and animal. As the souls swap, the real fun begins. What unfolds next comes with unexpected comic sequences and drama. However, later in the film, the connection between the two gets emotional. 

When and Where to Watch Naai Sekar

The film is now available to stream only on Sun NXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Naai Sekar

This drama film follows Sekar (Played by Sathish), a young IT professional, who dislikes his job. However, his life takes a turn when he gets bitten by a dog named Bruno. His neighbour, Rajarajan (Played by George Maryan), who is a scientist, alters the genetics of the human and dog, and so, as a result, his experiment results in a sudden swap of souls between Sekar and Bruno, changing their characteristics. The fun begins when Sekar does unusual behavior in the office, while Bruno becomes a lot like humans. The sequences are then filled with ultimate laughter and how the process of becoming themselves soon leads to an emotional touch. 

Cast and Crew of Naai Sekar

Written and directed by Kishore Rajkumar, this film stars Sathish in the lead role. Other prominent actors in key roles are K. Bujji Babu, George Maryan, Hitesh H. Bharadwaaj, and more. The film has been produced by Kalpathi S. Agoram, while Praveen Babu is the cinematographer. 

Reception of Naai Sekar

The film was released on March 13th, 2022, and received an average response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 4.8/10. 

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Naai Sekar, Sun NXT, drama film, IMDb, comedy-drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Naai Sekar Streaming Now on SunNXT: Know Everything About This Tamil Comedy Drama Film

