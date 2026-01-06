Realme 16 Pro+ 5G was launched in India on Tuesday by the Chinese smartphone maker, along with the Realme 16 Pro 5G. The new handsets will soon go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's website. Both will be offered in three colourways, including two India-exclusive colour options. The Realme 16 Pro series boasts a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter. While the Realme 16 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch display, the Pro+ model is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen.

Realme 16 Pro Series Price in India, Availability

Realme 16 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end option with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs. 33,999. The top-of-the-line configuration, which features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 36,999. The company is offering an instant bank discount of Rs. 3,000 on select credit cards.

On the other hand, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G price in India is set at Rs. 39,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Lastly, the top-end variant is priced at Rs. 44,999, which offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tech firm is providing an instant bank discount of Rs. 4,000 on select credit cards.

Both new smartphones will go on sale in India on January 9 via Flipkart and the Realme online store. While the Realme 16 Pro 5G will be available in Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and India-exclusive Orchid Purple colourways, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be offered in Master Gold, Master Grey, and India-exclusive Camellia Pink shades.

Realme 16 Pro Series Specifications, Features

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G are dual SIM phones that run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The Pro+ model sports a 6.8-inch 1,280x2,800 pixels AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1.07 billion colours.

Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro 5G is equipped with a slightly smaller 6.78-inch 1,272x2,772 pixels display with up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness, 450 ppi pixel density, and the same maximum refresh rate and colour gamut as the Pro+ model.

Realme's 16 Pro+ 5G is powered by Qualcomm's octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, featuring one prime core, four performance cores, and three efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz. The SoC has been paired with an Adreno 722 GPU.

On the other hand, the Realme 16 Pro 5G is powered by an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chipset, coupled with an Arm Mali G615 GPU. Both handsets are claimed to ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Realme 16 Pro series carries a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear camera. The Realme 16 Pro 5G features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, while the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G features a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) ultrawide camera. On the front, both handsets are equipped with 50-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie cameras. The Pro+ model is capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos at up to 60fps, too.

Additionally, both Realme 16 Pro series handsets are backed by 7,000mAh Titan batteries with 80W wired fast charging support. The two support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. While the Master Gold colourway of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is 8.49mm thick and weighs about 203g, the Realme 16 Pro 5G is 7.8mm thick and weighs about 192g.