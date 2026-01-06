Motorola teased its first-ever book-style foldable smartphone on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 on Monday. The purported foldable, ubiquitously known as the Motorola Razr Fold, appears to sport a camera module that aligns with what the Lenovo-owned brand has used across several of its recent phones, in terms of design. A separate set of leaks sheds more light on the alleged Moto Razr Fold, including its design and anticipated pricing.

Moto Razr Fold Teased

A teaser video shared by Motorola on X provides a glimpse of the purported Motorola Razr Fold. It appears with curved edges, a prominent hinge, and a rear camera module that closely resembles Motorola's existing smartphone designs. There is a hole-punch cutout on the inner screen for the front camera.

A new era is unfolding…

See you in Vegas 🤫#LenovoTechWorld

Live stream it: https://t.co/GKYwzVUeqZ pic.twitter.com/RRYKgHayuL — motorola (@Moto) January 5, 2026

While Motorola has not disclosed any specifications, the teaser strongly hints at a book-style foldable, a new form-factor that could join its flip-style Razr phones.

In a separate development, tipster Evan Blass shared several renders of the purported Motorola Razr Fold in an X post. While its camera layout is closer to nearly all of the Motorola handsets, the overall design appears to be inspired by the upcoming Signature lineup. The leak also hints towards the inclusion of stylus support.

Motorola Razr Fold pic.twitter.com/zSCulphuux — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 5, 2026

The tipster suggested that the Lenovo-owned brand may introduce two colourways of the Motorola foldable. Based on the leaked renders, it could be offered in an off-white shade and a black colourway. However, the images contradict Motorola's teaser regarding the selfie camera's position. While the official teaser video showcased a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the main screen, the leaked render depicts it aligned to one of the corners.

As per Blass, the Motorola Razr Fold price could begin at $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,35,300) in the US. If this pricing is to be believed, it may undercut other book-style foldable smartphones in the market. For context, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price starts at $1999.99 (roughly Rs. 1,80,000), while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold costs $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,35,200).

Motorola has already confirmed the launch of the book-style foldable at CES 2026 on January 7.