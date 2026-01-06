Technology News
Astronomers Measure Mass and Distance of a Rogue Planet for the First Time in History

Astronomers measure a rogue planet’s mass and distance for the first time, revealing new free-floating planets.

Updated: 6 January 2026 23:15 IST
Astronomers Measure Mass and Distance of a Rogue Planet for the First Time in History

Photo Credit: Science (2026)

Rogue planet’s mass and distance measured for the first time, confirming its starless trajectory.

Highlights
  • Rogue planet’s mass and distance measured for the first time
  • Observations were made using both ground and space telescopes
  • Findings reveal how planets can be ejected from star systems
For the first time, astronomers have measured both the mass and distance of a starless planet wandering through space on its own. Unlike regular planets, which orbit a star, rogue planets hurtle around their galaxy — providing an undeniably tougher detection challenge. A study in Science reports how observations from several ground-based telescopes combined with Gaia data made it possible to estimate its mass and distance. By witnessing the microlensing effect from two positions, they were able to break the “mass-distance degeneracy”, providing never-before-seen insight into these starless planets.

Microlensing Event Reveals Rogue Planet Just Under Saturn's Mass, 10,000 Light-Years Away

According to the study, the microlensing event, denoted as KMT-2024-BLG-0792/OGLE-2024-BLG-0516, was seen close to perpendicular, a direction running from Gaia's precession axis with six measurements during 16 h. This allowed the team to estimate that the planet is only about 22 per cent of Jupiter's mass, a little less than Saturn's, and that it sits roughly 3,000 parsecs away from Earth, or nearly 10,000 light-years. Spectral analysis revealed that the background star it had intercepted was a red giant.

Study of Rogue Planets Reveals Violent Planetary Dynamics and Offers Clues on System Evolution

The protoplanetary disk is thought to produce rogue planets that are then ejected from the disk through gravitational interactions, and larger objects are typically worlds like brown dwarfs. Though other free-floating planet finds haven't had direct mass measurements, this new one offers important proof that violent dynamics can influence the lives of planetary systems, the scientists say.

Future studies of rogue planets could shed light on how planetary systems evolve, why some planets go rogue, and the frequency of these wandering worlds in our galaxy.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Rogue planets, Free-floating planets, Microlensing, Gaia Telescope, Exoplanets, Planetary Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
