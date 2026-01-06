Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in India on Tuesday, and the company refers to its newest midrange smartphone as the 108 MasterPixel Edition. The handset arrives as the successor to the Redmi Note 14 5G, which was launched in the country in December 2024. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and is claimed to deliver over 30 percent faster multitasking performance than the previous generation. The Redmi Note 15 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel camera and packs a 5,520mAh battery.

Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India, Availability

The Redmi Note 15 5G price in India begins at Rs. 19,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also available in a 256GB storage configuration, priced at Rs. 21,999. The pricing, however, is inclusive of a Rs. 2,000 bank discount.

Customers can also avail of a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on Axis, ICICI Bank, and SBI Card transactions. Redmi is also bundling two months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium Standard, and six months of Google One access, at no extra cost.

Redmi Note 15 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Redmi Note 15 5G runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. It is promised to receive four years of OS and six years of security updates. The brand claims the handset will also receive an OTA update to HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, in the near future.

The Redmi Note 15 5G sports a 6.77-inch (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits peak brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also supports MicroSD storage expansion.

For optics, the Redmi Note 15 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera system, including a 108-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, too. The rear cameras support up to 4K 30 fps video recording, while the front camera is capped at 1080p 30fps.

The phone has an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance. It supports the AI face unlock feature and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi handset measures 164 x 75.42 x 7.35mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 178g.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 15 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. The handset packs a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 18W reverse charging.