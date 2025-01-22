Technology News
English Edition

69-Year-Old Man with Paralysis Flies Virtual Drone Using Brain Implant

A paralysed man navigates a virtual drone using neural signals decoded by a brain implant.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2025 22:00 IST
69-Year-Old Man with Paralysis Flies Virtual Drone Using Brain Implant

Photo Credit: Pexels/cottonbro

A man with paralysis controls a virtual drone through neural signals decoded by a brain implant

Highlights
  • Brain-Computer Interface helps paralysed man control virtual drone
  • Virtual drone control offers hope for people with paralysis
  • Study paves the way for advanced BCI applications for mobility
Advertisement

A paralysed individual, aged 69, has successfully piloted a virtual drone using a brain-computer interface (BCI) that interprets neural signals. This innovative achievement has enabled the participant to navigate a video-game obstacle course by imagining specific finger movements. The breakthrough device, which bridges brain activity and real-time control, demonstrates potential applications for assisting those with mobility challenges to engage in intricate tasks. These developments mark significant progress in the application of BCIs for enhancing motor functions.

Breakthrough Detailed in Nature Medicine

According to a study published in Nature Medicine, the man, who had been paralysed in all four limbs following a spinal cord injury, controlled the virtual drone using neural signals linked to imagined movements of specific finger groups. The research relied on electrodes implanted in the participant's left motor cortex, which had been placed during a prior operation in 2016. Algorithms were trained to decode the brain's signals when he visualised moving his right thumb, different finger pairs, or combinations of them.

The researchers reported that the participant initially practised synchronising imagined movements with a virtual hand displayed on a screen, achieving a high degree of accuracy by hitting up to 76 targets per minute. Subsequently, the signals were connected to the drone's navigation system, allowing him to steer it through a virtual basketball court, manoeuvring rings with precision.

Expert Insights on Potential Applications

Matthew Willsey, a neurosurgeon at the University of Michigan and a co-author of the study, told Nature Medicine that the participant likened the experience to playing a musical instrument, requiring delicate adjustments to maintain control. Willsey noted that the research seeks to enable control of multiple movements simultaneously, potentially assisting activities such as typing or playing musical instruments.

John Downey, a BCI researcher from the University of Chicago, described the work as an important initial step in understanding hand control mechanisms. He highlighted the potential of this technology as a versatile tool for individuals with limited mobility. Researchers aim to enhance the system to decode signals for all ten fingers.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: BCI, Brain Implant, Paralysis
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Debut With 50W Wireless Charging Support, IPX9 Rating
Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold Will Reportedly Have Bear-Themed Codenames

Related Stories

69-Year-Old Man with Paralysis Flies Virtual Drone Using Brain Implant
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  2. Samsung May Offer Free Charger and Other Perks With Galaxy S25 Pre-Orders
  3. Nothing Phone 3 May Launch Soon; Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Appears on BIS
  4. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  5. UI OTT Release Reportedly Revealed
  6. Here's How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Today
  7. Truecaller Now Supports Real-Time Caller ID, Spam Call Blocking on iPhone
  8. Oppo Watch X2 Design, Specifications Leaked via Certification Website
  9. Mrs Starring Sanya Malhotra Arrives Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. 69-Year-Old Man with Paralysis Flies Virtual Drone Using Brain Implant
  2. Hubble Telescope Observes Young Stars HOPS 150 and HOPS 153 in Orion Nebula
  3. New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Retains 80 Percent Capacity After 25,000 Cycles
  4. Small Carnivores Were Crucial for Early Levant Diets, Claims New Study
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  6. iOS 18.3 Update to Enable Apple Intelligence on Supported Devices by Default
  7. BoA Chief Predicts Banks Will Go Bullish on Crypto Once Rules Are More Defined Under Trump 
  8. Heavy Dark Matter Could Break the Standard Model, New Research Shows
  9. Birla Institute of Management Technology Launches Bimcoin, a Blockchain-Based Campus Currency 
  10. Airtel Satellite Telecom Services Ready for Rollout, Awaiting Centre's Go Ahead: Rajan Bharti Mittal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »