Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • COP16 Biodiversity Summit: How Nations Are Tackling Global Biodiversity Loss and Species Extinction

COP16 Biodiversity Summit: How Nations Are Tackling Global Biodiversity Loss and Species Extinction

Countries gather at COP16 to review progress on biodiversity protection and safeguarding endangered species.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2024 17:20 IST
COP16 Biodiversity Summit: How Nations Are Tackling Global Biodiversity Loss and Species Extinction

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ S N Pattenden

COP16: Tackling Biodiversity Loss and Habitat Destruction

Highlights
  • COP16 focuses on global action to protect biodiversity by 2030.
  • One million species face extinction, biodiversity under severe threat.
  • Governments plan financial aid to poorer nations for biodiversity protect
Advertisement

Biodiversity contains various life on Earth, including plants, animals, fungi and even microorganisms like bacteria. These different life forms are interconnected and provide essential resources such as clean air, water, food, and medicines. It's not just individual species, but the interaction among them that ensures the sustainability of the planet. Certain species, like trees and mangroves, help combat climate change, improve air quality, and protect ecosystems from natural disasters.

How many species are facing extinction?

Experts estimate that around one million species of plants and animals are at risk of extinction. Species naturally go extinct, but the rate of extinction has dramatically increased due to human activities. Scientists are now warning of a potential "sixth mass extinction." The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has flagged over 45 percent of the 163,000 species it monitors as being at risk. Species like amphibians, mammals, and birds are particularly vulnerable, with a significant portion under threat.

Major threats to biodiversity

Habitat destruction due to logging, overfishing, hunting, and deforestation is a critical threat to biodiversity. Between 2001 and 2021, 437 million hectares of forest cover were lost, with the destruction of primary forests causing severe ecological damage. In regions like Latin America, wildlife populations have plummeted by up to 95 percent. Climate change is another challenge, making it harder for species to adapt.

Global efforts to protect biodiversity

At the COP15 summit in 2022, countries pledged to protect 30 percent of the planet's land and seas by 2030 through the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Governments have agreed on goals like increasing ecosystem conservation, using resources sustainably, and ensuring fair distribution of natural resources. Countries committed to providing $200 billion per year for biodiversity protection, with richer nations contributing $30 billion annually to support projects in poorer countries.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: COP16, Biodiversity, Species Extinction, Conservation, Global Summit, Nature Protection
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Feature to Share Music on Status Updates
COP16 Biodiversity Summit: How Nations Are Tackling Global Biodiversity Loss and Species Extinction
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Logo and 7 New Services for Indian Consumers
  2. Devara Part 1 OTT Release: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  4. Apple Rolls Out Final iOS 18.1 RC Ahead of Public Release Next Week
  5. OnePlus 13 Will Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  6. JWST discovers an early galaxy growing from the outside in!
  7. Xiaomi 15 Set to Launch This Month With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
  8. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship Chipset for Mobile Device
  9. OnePlus Diwali Sale Brings Big Discounts on OnePlus 12R, Nord 4, More
  10. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database
#Latest Stories
  1. BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Debuts Layer-3 Network ApeChain: All You Need to Know
  2. James Webb Space Telescope Uncovers Inside-Out Galaxy 700 Million Years After Big Bang
  3. Rare Fossils From Extinct Elephants Document Earliest Instance of Butchery in India’s Kashmir Valley
  4. Pacific Islands Academy of Sciences Launches to Boost Regional Research and Support Young Scientists
  5. Black Hole Mergers Explained: What Happens When Two Black Holes Collide in Space?
  6. OnePlus Diwali Sale Brings Big Discounts on OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus 12R, Pad Go, More
  7. COP16 Biodiversity Summit: How Nations Are Tackling Global Biodiversity Loss and Species Extinction
  8. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Feature to Share Music on Status Updates
  9. Elon Musk's xAI Launches New API With Function Calling Capability, Available With Grok-Beta AI Model
  10. iQOO 13 Launch Date Set for October 30; Design, Colour Options, India Availability Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »