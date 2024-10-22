Biodiversity contains various life on Earth, including plants, animals, fungi and even microorganisms like bacteria. These different life forms are interconnected and provide essential resources such as clean air, water, food, and medicines. It's not just individual species, but the interaction among them that ensures the sustainability of the planet. Certain species, like trees and mangroves, help combat climate change, improve air quality, and protect ecosystems from natural disasters.

How many species are facing extinction?

Experts estimate that around one million species of plants and animals are at risk of extinction. Species naturally go extinct, but the rate of extinction has dramatically increased due to human activities. Scientists are now warning of a potential "sixth mass extinction." The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has flagged over 45 percent of the 163,000 species it monitors as being at risk. Species like amphibians, mammals, and birds are particularly vulnerable, with a significant portion under threat.

Major threats to biodiversity

Habitat destruction due to logging, overfishing, hunting, and deforestation is a critical threat to biodiversity. Between 2001 and 2021, 437 million hectares of forest cover were lost, with the destruction of primary forests causing severe ecological damage. In regions like Latin America, wildlife populations have plummeted by up to 95 percent. Climate change is another challenge, making it harder for species to adapt.

Global efforts to protect biodiversity

At the COP15 summit in 2022, countries pledged to protect 30 percent of the planet's land and seas by 2030 through the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Governments have agreed on goals like increasing ecosystem conservation, using resources sustainably, and ensuring fair distribution of natural resources. Countries committed to providing $200 billion per year for biodiversity protection, with richer nations contributing $30 billion annually to support projects in poorer countries.