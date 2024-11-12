Technology News
  • NASA and ISRO Join Forces for NISAR Satellite Launch in 2025 to Track Earth’s Changing Surface

A NASA-ISRO mission, the NISAR satellite, will launch in 2025 to monitor Earth's surface for disaster-prone shifts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2024 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: Unplash/USGS

NISAR will monitor Earth’s surface changes, including volcanic activity.

  • NISAR by NASA and ISRO to launch in 2025, enhancing Earth observation.
  • Tracks shifts in Earth's surface, aiding disaster response efforts.
  • Monitors seismic zones; beneficial for infrastructure safety.
The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, a collaborative Earth-observation project between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is set to launch from India in early 2025. Designed to track movements of the Earth's surface, the mission will focus on areas vulnerable to natural hazards, including earthquakes, landslides, and volcanoes. By capturing data on surface shifts down to fractions of an inch, NISAR will provide critical insights into Earth's dynamics, potentially aiding in natural disaster response and infrastructure monitoring.

NISAR's Advanced Monitoring Capabilities

As per the official report from NASA, the NiSAR satellite will be equipped with advanced L-band and S-band radar systems. The report mentioned that the satellite will survey nearly all of Earth's land and ice-covered regions twice every 12 days. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California has developed the L-band radar system, which can penetrate dense vegetation and monitor surface shifts, while ISRO's S-band radar enhances imaging capabilities. Operating continuously, day or night, and unaffected by clouds, NISAR is designed to gather comprehensive data, according to Cathleen Jones, the mission's applications lead at JPL.

The report further mentions that the satellite's ability to reveal subtle ground movement offers a valuable tool for monitoring earthquake-prone areas. Mark Simons, US Solid Earth Science Lead for the project, emphasised that NISAR will not predict earthquakes but could identify regions where faults are locked and more likely to slip. 

Application in Infrastructure and Environmental Observation

NISAR's ongoing data collection over time will support infrastructure assessment, particularly for dams, levees, and aqueducts. Observing changes in these structures will enable resource managers to detect specific areas requiring closer inspection, reducing the cost and resources needed for manual checks. The Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta's levees, for example, could be remotely monitored for earthquake-related damages.

Unique Collaboration and Technological Advances

This mission, an equal partnership between NASA and ISRO, also marks the first joint effort on Earth-observing technology. NASA contributes mission-specific components, including radar systems and communication subsystems, while ISRO oversees the satellite bus, launch services, and mission operations. The mission's data is expected to strengthen understanding of Earth's movements, benefiting global research and infrastructure safety efforts.

 

