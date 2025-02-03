Technology News
AI Study Finds Organic Molecules on Ceres Likely Came from Asteroid Impacts

New AI research suggests organic molecules on Ceres likely originated from asteroid impacts, not internal activity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 February 2025 18:00 IST
AI Study Finds Organic Molecules on Ceres Likely Came from Asteroid Impacts

Photo Credit: NASA

Dwarf planet Ceres has been reassessed using AI analysis of data gathered by NASA's Dawn spacecraft

Highlights
  • AI analysis suggests Ceres' organics came from asteroid impacts
  • Study finds no link between organic molecules and cryovolcanism
  • Slow asteroid collisions may have preserved organic materials
The presence of organic molecules on the dwarf planet Ceres has been reassessed using AI analysis of data gathered by NASA's Dawn spacecraft. Scientists have mapped regions rich in these compounds to determine whether they originated within Ceres or were delivered from external sources. Previously, it was believed that cryovolcanic activity on Ceres transported these molecules from beneath the surface. However, recent findings indicate that these organics were likely deposited by asteroid impacts rather than being internally generated.

Organic Deposits Mapped with AI Analysis

According to the study conducted, AI-driven analysis of Dawn's data has provided a comprehensive map of organic-rich areas on Ceres. The research was conducted by scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Germany. Spectral imaging data showed that these organic deposits were not associated with sites of cryovolcanism. Ranjan Sarkar, a scientist involved in the study, said that sites of such organic molecules are actually rare on Ceres, and devoid of any cryovolcanic signatures. This challenges previous assumptions that cryovolcanic activity was responsible for bringing organic material to the surface.

Asteroids from the Outer Belt as a Possible Source

As reported, the study suggests that organic compounds on Ceres were likely delivered by low-velocity asteroid impacts. Simulations indicate that asteroids from the outer asteroid belt frequently collide with Ceres, but their relatively slow speeds prevent organic materials from being destroyed by heat. Martin Hoffmann, a researcher at MPS, explained to Nature Astronomy that "at none of the deposits do we find evidence of current or past volcanic or tectonic activity: no trenches, canyons, volcanic domes or vents." This reinforces the idea that these molecules arrived externally rather than being produced within Ceres.

The findings support the possibility that organic molecules were present in the outer solar system early in its history and may have later been transported to inner planets, playing a role in the development of life on Earth.

 

Further reading: Ceres, NASA Dawn, asteroid impacts, organic molecules, space research, cryovolcanism, AI analysis, solar system
