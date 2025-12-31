Technology News
An AI Pen? Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Secret Hardware Project Details Leak

OpenAI and Jony Ive have reportedly been working on AI-powered hardware since September 2024.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 December 2025 15:27 IST
Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI and Jony Ive’s three projects are tipped to be in the vendor evaluation stage

Highlights
  • Recently, Jony Ive said that a prototype of the device is ready
  • OpenAI’s secret AI device is said to be codenamed Gumdrop
  • The AI company is said to manufacture the devices in Vietnam
OpenAI and Jony Ive's mysterious artificial intelligence (AI) device has been teased multiple times in the last few months. From the AI giant's CEO, Sam Altman, to Ive himself has hinted at what the device could be and what it definitely is not, but no concrete details were ever shared. However, a new leak now claims that there is not one but three devices under development. And more interestingly, one among the three is said to be an AI-powered pen. Currently, it is said that the AI giant is finalising the vendor selection before it begins mass production.

OpenAI Could Launch an AI-Powered Pen

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), tipster Smart Pikachu (@zhihuipikachu) claimed that OpenAI and Jony Ive's hardware project has reached the supply chain part of the development. This also corroborates what Ive said recently in an event. During an interview with Laurene Powell Jobs at Emerson Collective's 2025 Demo Day in November, the former Apple designer said that a prototype of the device has been finalised, and it could hit the market within two years.

However, the tipster claims that three separate AI devices have been discussed with supply chain vendors. OpenAI's hardware project is said to have been codenamed Gumdrop, and it was initially assigned to Chinese manufacturer Luxshare, which also assembles camera modules for Apple.

But OpenAI had inhibitions with manufacturing devices in China, the tipster claimed. As a result, the manufacturing is said to have been relocated to Vietnam, and Foxconn is claimed to be the new manufacturer. The manufacturing giant is also the primary manufacturer for Apple devices. There are discussions to shift the production to the US as well, the tipster mentioned.

Among the three purported AI devices, one is said to be a “to-go” audio device and another is claimed to be a pen. These descriptions do not really reveal much about the functionality of these AI hardware, but it sheds light on how OpenAI and Ive view their product lineup. Notably, earlier this year, Altman had said that the AI device will be “the third core device a person would put on their desk after a MacBook Pro and an iPhone.”

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OpenAI, Jony Ive, AI, Artificial Intelligence
