iQOO Neo 10R is scheduled to launch in India soon. The company has now confirmed that it will come in a colourway which has been exclusively developed for the Indian market. The phone is said to sport a dual-tone blue and white back cover and along with a texture which is inspired by racing tracks. iQOO says this colourway has been developed in line with its ambitions of providing consumers in India with smartphones featuring unique and innovative designs.

iQOO Neo 10R Colourways

As per the company, the white accent in the dual-tone finish symbolises a sense of power and determination, while the blue element defines its assertion of “strength and forward momentum”. In addition to enhancing the iQOO Neo 10R's visual appeal, the racing tracks-inspired texture is also said to be a big influence behind the smartphone's "R" branding.

iQOO first introduced dual-tone design in its Neo series with the iQOO Neo 9 Pro which debuted in February 2024, and the Neo 10R becomes the latest offering to sport this aesthetic, which is claimed to blend “vibrant and subtle colours”.

Previously, the company has teased the iQOO Neo 10R as the “fastest smartphone in the segment”. Teaser images suggest it will sport a dual rear camera unit. More details about the handset are expected to be released as the official launch date nears.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications (Expected)

Recent reports suggest that the iQOO 10R will sport a 1.5K OLED TCL C8 screen with a 120Hz refresh rate which may go up to 144Hz during gaming scenarios. Further, it is likely to pack a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired PD charging. This corroborates exclusive information shared by Gadgets 360 last week.

iQOO has confirmed that its upcoming handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It is also speculated to get an Adreno 735 GPU for handling the most graphically demanding games and an X-axis linear motor for haptics.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 10R is reported to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera is said to use a 16MP Samsung S5K3P9 sensor. Connectivity features may include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. It is tipped to have a thickness of 7.98mm and weigh 196g.