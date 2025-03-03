Ancient DNA Sheds Light on the Diverse Genetic Origins of the European Huns

The origins of the Huns, a nomadic group that played a crucial role in the decline of the Roman Empire, have long remained uncertain. Recent DNA analysis of ancient skeletal remains has provided fresh insights into their ancestry, revealing a diverse genetic makeup rather than a singular point of origin. According to reports, researchers examined remains from individuals buried between the fourth and sixth centuries and found genetic links spanning Central Asia and Eastern Europe. These findings indicate that the Huns were not a homogenous group but a population shaped by centuries of migration and cultural interactions.

Genetic Analysis Reveals Diverse Ancestry

According to the study published in PNAS, a team led by Guido Gnecchi-Ruscone, an archaeogeneticist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, analysed the genomes of 370 individuals. The research aimed to trace connections between European Huns and earlier nomadic groups, including the Xiongnu, whose empire thrived in Mongolia between 200 B.C. and A.D. 100. While certain Hun individuals exhibited direct genetic links to the Xiongnu elite, most carried varying degrees of Northeast Asian ancestry, underscoring a complex history of intermingling.

Connections Across the Eurasian Steppe

Using a technique called identity by descent (IBD) segment sharing, the researchers identified genetic ties across multiple regions over several centuries. Their findings suggested that trans-Eurasian relationships were maintained across generations. While high-status Xiongnu burials in Mongolia showed direct descendants among the European Huns, the study concluded that no large-scale migration of Xiongnu populations into Europe took place.

Insights from an Elite Hun Burial

A burial site in Pusztataskony, Hungary, yielded the remains of a Hun woman with an elongated skull, buried alongside gold earrings. Gnecchi-Ruscone told Live Science that this individual carried genetic markers linking her to the Xiongnu elite, suggesting that skull modification, a notable cultural practice, may have been passed down through generations. The study reinforces the view that the European Huns were a culturally and genetically diverse group shaped by centuries of movement and integration rather than a single migratory event.