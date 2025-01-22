The nutritional reliance on small carnivores by early hunter-gatherer societies in the Levant has been highlighted through recent archaeological discoveries. A series of excavations at the Early Pre-Pottery Neolithic B (EPPNB) site of Aḥihud, located in present-day Israel, has revealed the widespread use of red foxes, wildcats, and other small carnivores for meat and fur. This period, dated between approximately 10,500 and 10,100 years ago, coincided with a transformative phase as communities transitioned from hunting and gathering to farming-based lifestyles.

Findings at the Aḥihud Site

According to the study published in Environmental Archaeology, various archaeological materials, including animal bone fragments, were recovered during salvage excavations in 2012 and 2013. These materials included 1,244 animal remains, with a significant proportion belonging to small carnivores such as red foxes, beech martens, Egyptian mongooses, and European badgers. Dr. Shirad Galmor, the lead researcher, explained to Phys.org that the high quantity of small carnivore bones, coupled with observable cut marks, sparked deeper investigation into their utilisation.

Evidence of Skinning and Consumption

Through taphonomic analysis, it was found that more than 12 percent of red fox remains and 19 percent of wildcat remains exhibited distinct cut marks, compared to lower percentages in larger game like gazelles and cape hares. These marks suggested both skinning for fur and butchering for meat. Burn marks on some of the bones further supported their use as food.

Implications for Neolithic Societies

The findings underscore the previously overlooked significance of small carnivores in the dietary and economic practices of early Neolithic communities. While earlier studies primarily attributed the presence of such remains to fur trade, these results open new avenues for understanding their role as a dietary staple during this period of societal evolution.

Researchers emphasise the need for additional studies to explore the contributions of small carnivores at other archaeological sites across the southern Levant.