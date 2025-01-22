Technology News
English Edition

Small Carnivores Were Crucial for Early Levant Diets, Claims New Study

New evidence shows small carnivores, such as red foxes and wildcats, played a significant role in Neolithic Levant diets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2025 19:00 IST
Small Carnivores Were Crucial for Early Levant Diets, Claims New Study

Photo Credit: Pexels/jordanr93

Study Highlights the Key Role of Small Carnivores in Early Neolithic Levantine Diets

Highlights
  • Red foxes and wildcats vital in early Neolithic Levant diet
  • Small carnivores used for both food and fur during Neolithic era
  • Evidence from Aḥihud site points to significant dietary role
Advertisement

The nutritional reliance on small carnivores by early hunter-gatherer societies in the Levant has been highlighted through recent archaeological discoveries. A series of excavations at the Early Pre-Pottery Neolithic B (EPPNB) site of Aḥihud, located in present-day Israel, has revealed the widespread use of red foxes, wildcats, and other small carnivores for meat and fur. This period, dated between approximately 10,500 and 10,100 years ago, coincided with a transformative phase as communities transitioned from hunting and gathering to farming-based lifestyles.

Findings at the Aḥihud Site

According to the study published in Environmental Archaeology, various archaeological materials, including animal bone fragments, were recovered during salvage excavations in 2012 and 2013. These materials included 1,244 animal remains, with a significant proportion belonging to small carnivores such as red foxes, beech martens, Egyptian mongooses, and European badgers. Dr. Shirad Galmor, the lead researcher, explained to Phys.org that the high quantity of small carnivore bones, coupled with observable cut marks, sparked deeper investigation into their utilisation.

Evidence of Skinning and Consumption

Through taphonomic analysis, it was found that more than 12 percent of red fox remains and 19 percent of wildcat remains exhibited distinct cut marks, compared to lower percentages in larger game like gazelles and cape hares. These marks suggested both skinning for fur and butchering for meat. Burn marks on some of the bones further supported their use as food.

Implications for Neolithic Societies

The findings underscore the previously overlooked significance of small carnivores in the dietary and economic practices of early Neolithic communities. While earlier studies primarily attributed the presence of such remains to fur trade, these results open new avenues for understanding their role as a dietary staple during this period of societal evolution.

Researchers emphasise the need for additional studies to explore the contributions of small carnivores at other archaeological sites across the southern Levant.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Small Carnivores, Neolithic Levant, Archaeology, Red Fox, Wildcat
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Heavy Dark Matter Could Break the Standard Model, New Research Shows
New Study Uncovers Discrepancies in Universe’s Expansion Rate, Challenges Cosmology Models
Small Carnivores Were Crucial for Early Levant Diets, Claims New Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung May Offer Free Charger and Other Perks With Galaxy S25 Pre-Orders
  2. Nothing Phone 3 May Launch Soon; Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Appears on BIS
  3. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  4. Oppo Watch X2 Design, Specifications Leaked via Certification Website
  5. UI OTT Release Reportedly Revealed
  6. Blinkit Now Lets You Order Xiaomi, Nokia Phones With 10-Minute Delivery
  7. iPhone 17 Leaked Back Panel Design Shows Pixel-Like Rear Camera Module
  8. DeepSeek Claims Its Reasoning-Focused AI Model Can Outperform OpenAI's o1
  9. WhatsApp Will Let Users Share Status Automatically on Instagram, Facebook
  10. Here's How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Today
#Latest Stories
  1. New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Retains 80 Percent Capacity After 25,000 Cycles
  2. Small Carnivores Were Crucial for Early Levant Diets, Claims New Study
  3. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  4. iOS 18.3 Update to Enable Apple Intelligence on Supported Devices by Default
  5. BoA Chief Predicts Banks Will Go Bullish on Crypto Once Rules Are More Defined Under Trump 
  6. Heavy Dark Matter Could Break the Standard Model, New Research Shows
  7. Birla Institute of Management Technology Launches Bimcoin, a Blockchain-Based Campus Currency 
  8. Airtel Satellite Telecom Services Ready for Rollout, Awaiting Centre's Go Ahead: Rajan Bharti Mittal
  9. Oppo Find N5 Reportedly Spotted on China's 3C Site; Charging Speed, Satellite Connectivity Option Confirmed
  10. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »