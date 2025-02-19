A wooden diorama depicting a granary with scribes has been discovered in the tomb of Meketre, a high-ranking official from ancient Egypt's Middle Kingdom. Found in 1920 in a hidden chamber within his tomb in Thebes, now known as Luxor, the model dates back to approximately 1980 B.C. The artefact highlights the significance of grain storage and record-keeping in an agricultural society where wheat and barley played a crucial role. The model is currently displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Depiction of Ancient Granary Operations

As reported by Live Science, the model consists of a wooden box measuring 74.9 by 56 by 36.5 cm. The structure features a design intended to deter theft and protect stored grain from rodents. Inside, the model is divided into two sections—one designated for grain storage and the other for administrative activities. It contains 15 small figurines, each about 20 cm in height. Some figures are shown carrying sacks of grain, while others are depicted recording supplies on wooden tablets and papyrus scrolls, highlighting the importance of meticulous grain management.

Significance of the Discovery

Reports indicate that Egypt's economic strength relied heavily on its agricultural output, particularly cereals. The Nile Valley served as the primary food-producing region, with pharaohs overseeing grain distribution. Meketre, who served as the chief steward, managed the royal estates and was responsible for ensuring a steady supply of grain to the palace.

Collection and Burial Practices

As per reports, 24 models were found in Meketre's tomb, including depictions of a fig tree garden and a sporting boat. Some researchers suggest that such models were buried alongside dead to provide assistance in the afterlife. While half of these artefacts are housed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the remaining pieces are preserved at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.