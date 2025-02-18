Photo Credit: PrimeVideo
A new comedy series, Dupahiya, is set to premiere on an OTT platform, bringing humour and chaos to the small-town setting of Dhadakpur. Starring Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane, the show revolves around an unexpected crisis that disrupts the village's celebrations. The story follows a village that has remained crime-free for 25 years, only to face an unexpected challenge when a prized motorbike goes missing, throwing their plans into disarray. The series, scheduled for release soon, offers a comedic take on rural life while showcasing an ensemble cast of talented actors
The comedy series Dupahiya will be available for streaming on Prime Video from March 7, 2025. Consisting of nine episodes, the show promises to offer a blend of lighthearted storytelling and engaging performances. Viewers will get to experience the charm of rural India as the story unfolds with unexpected twists.
The story is set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, which has proudly remained crime-free for 25 years. The peaceful environment, however, faces turmoil when a prized motorbike, Dupahiya, goes missing. The disappearance of the bike turns the village upside down, jeopardising a grand celebration that includes a wedding and a significant trophy ceremony. What follows is a series of comedic situations as the villagers embark on a frantic search to restore order before their special occasion is ruined.
The series features Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane in lead roles, supported by Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma. The show has been created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel. The ensemble cast brings unique elements to the characters, contributing to the lively and engaging narrative of Dupahiya.
