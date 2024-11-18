Technology News
English Edition

2,200-Year-Old Egyptian Vase Reveals Evidence of Hallucinogenic Rituals

Ancient Egyptian vase reveals traces of a hallucinogenic drink tied to ritual myths.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 November 2024 23:14 IST
2,200-Year-Old Egyptian Vase Reveals Evidence of Hallucinogenic Rituals

Photo Credit: D. Tanasi et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

Bes vessel, El-Fayūm, Egypt; Ptolemaic-Roman (4th c. BCE – 3rd c. CE), Tampa Museum of Art.

Highlights
  • Hallucinogenic concoction found in 2,200-year-old vase.
  • Vase shows connection to ancient Egyptian rituals.
  • Human bodily fluids suggest ritual consumption.
Advertisement

Researchers have uncovered traces of a hallucinogenic beverage in a 2,200-year-old Egyptian vase depicting Bes, a dwarf deity associated with childbirth and merriment. The findings, detailed in Scientific Reports on November 13, suggest the vessel was used during rituals to recreate a mythical tale involving the calming of a sky goddess. The vase, held at the Tampa Museum of Art, was analysed using advanced chemical techniques, including ancient DNA extraction and infrared spectroscopy.

Chemical Composition Indicates Ritual Use

Traces of wild rue, Egyptian lotus, and Cleome plant were detected in the vase, all known for their psychotropic properties, as per a report by University of South Florida. Ingredients like sesame seeds, pine nuts, and grapes were also found, which researchers believe may have been used to mimic the appearance of blood. Human bodily fluids, including saliva and blood, were identified, hinting at ritualistic consumption or deliberate inclusion in the concoction. These findings point towards the use of the drink in reenactments of the "Myth of the Solar Eye," where Bes pacifies the bloodthirsty goddess Hathor with a spiked, blood-like drink.

The vase may also have been linked to prophetic rituals. Researchers suggest the drink could have been consumed in practices related to the cult of Bes, especially in the Bes-Chambers at Saqqara, where individuals sought dream-induced prophecies. According to Branko van Oppen, curator at the Tampa Museum of Art and co-author of the study, the combination of ingredients might have been used during childbirth-related rituals to predict pregnancy outcomes.

Provenance and Future Studies

The vase, acquired by the museum in 1984, came from a private collection but lacks precise archaeological context. The researchers believe the analysis provides critical insights into ancient Egyptian mythological and ritual practices, potentially shedding light on broader cultural beliefs surrounding childbirth and divination. Further studies are expected to explore the significance of such rituals in Greco-Roman Egypt.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Egyptian mythology, hallucinogenic rituals, Bes deity, ancient Egypt, psychotropic substances, Tampa Museum of Art, Greco-Roman Egypt
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Elon Musk Expands Lawsuit Against OpenAI, Adding Microsoft and Antitrust Claims
Huawei Mate 70 Series Launch Set for November 26; Camera, Charging Details Tipped
2,200-Year-Old Egyptian Vase Reveals Evidence of Hallucinogenic Rituals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Series Will Launch in China on November 26 With This Chipset
  2. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Chipset Details Surface Online
  3. Oppo Find X8 Series to Be First Phones With Dimensity 9400 Chip in India
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Launch in India With a Smaller Battery
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins in India With These Benefits
  6. Nubia Z70 Ultra Design Revealed; Will Arrive in These Colourways
  7. Hubble shows cosmic collision of two galaxies in the Coma Cluster.
#Latest Stories
  1. New Biosensor in Seatbelts Tracks Driver Stress and Health Levels
  2. Saber-Toothed Kitten Preserved for 37,000 Years Found in Siberian Ice
  3. Global Freshwater Levels Decline Since 2014, NASA-German Satellites Reveal
  4. NASA Utilises Supercomputing to Drive Space Exploration and Earth Research
  5. 2,200-Year-Old Egyptian Vase Reveals Evidence of Hallucinogenic Rituals
  6. Palayam PC OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Thriller Online
  7. Vikkatakavi OTT Release Date: Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash’s Mystery Thriller to Soon Stream Online on This Platform
  8. Anjaamai OTT Release: Where to Watch Vidharth’s Social Drama Online?
  9. Nice Road OTT Release Date: Dharma, Jyothi Rai’s Kannada Thriller to Stream on Prime Video in December
  10. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »