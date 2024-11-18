2,200-Year-Old Egyptian Vase Reveals Evidence of Hallucinogenic Rituals

Researchers have uncovered traces of a hallucinogenic beverage in a 2,200-year-old Egyptian vase depicting Bes, a dwarf deity associated with childbirth and merriment. The findings, detailed in Scientific Reports on November 13, suggest the vessel was used during rituals to recreate a mythical tale involving the calming of a sky goddess. The vase, held at the Tampa Museum of Art, was analysed using advanced chemical techniques, including ancient DNA extraction and infrared spectroscopy.

Chemical Composition Indicates Ritual Use

Traces of wild rue, Egyptian lotus, and Cleome plant were detected in the vase, all known for their psychotropic properties, as per a report by University of South Florida. Ingredients like sesame seeds, pine nuts, and grapes were also found, which researchers believe may have been used to mimic the appearance of blood. Human bodily fluids, including saliva and blood, were identified, hinting at ritualistic consumption or deliberate inclusion in the concoction. These findings point towards the use of the drink in reenactments of the "Myth of the Solar Eye," where Bes pacifies the bloodthirsty goddess Hathor with a spiked, blood-like drink.

Potential Link to Oracular Practices

The vase may also have been linked to prophetic rituals. Researchers suggest the drink could have been consumed in practices related to the cult of Bes, especially in the Bes-Chambers at Saqqara, where individuals sought dream-induced prophecies. According to Branko van Oppen, curator at the Tampa Museum of Art and co-author of the study, the combination of ingredients might have been used during childbirth-related rituals to predict pregnancy outcomes.

Provenance and Future Studies

The vase, acquired by the museum in 1984, came from a private collection but lacks precise archaeological context. The researchers believe the analysis provides critical insights into ancient Egyptian mythological and ritual practices, potentially shedding light on broader cultural beliefs surrounding childbirth and divination. Further studies are expected to explore the significance of such rituals in Greco-Roman Egypt.