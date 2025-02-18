Technology News
English Edition

Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7x Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features

Realme Neo 7 SE will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2025 17:04 IST
Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7x Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 7 SE (pictured) will debut in three colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Neo 7 SE could feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K display
  • The launch event will take place at 4:00pm local time in China
  • Realme is currently taking pre-orders for the phones
Advertisement

Realme Neo 7 SE and Realme Neo 7x are set to launch in China soon. After teasing the arrival of these smartphones over the past few days, the smartphone maker has finally announced the launch date of these smartphones in China. The Realme Neo 7 SE is teased to come in three colour options. It is already confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max chipset. Both models are currently up for pre-reservations in the country. They are likely to arrive as a sibling of the Realme Neo 7.

The latest Weibo posts by Realme reveal that the upcoming Realme Neo 7 SE and Realme Neo 7x will launch on February 25. The launch event will take place at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST) in China. The brand is currently taking pre-orders for the phones via its website and other e-commerce platforms.

Realme Neo 7 SE Design

Realme has shared a teaser video showing off the complete design and colour options of the Realme Neo 7 SE. It is confirmed to be available in black, blue, and silver colour options. The blue colour version is called Blue Mecha Edition, and it is claimed to be scratch-resistant. It is shown with a rectangular rear camera module accommodating dual-camera sensors and an LED flash.

The company hasn't divulged the detailed specifications of the Neo 7 SE. However, the brand previously confirmed the smartphone will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC. It will be priced under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 24,000). Meanwhile, the Realme Neo 7x is teased to debut in the CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 12,000) range. The Realme Neo 7 SE is likely to come as a slightly affordable variant of the standard Realme Neo 7.

As per past leaks, the Realme Neo 7 SE will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264×2,780 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to carry a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset is tipped to feature ca 16-megapixel selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to house a 7,000mAh battery with support for up to 80W wired fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7 SE Specifications, Realme Neo 7x, Realme, Realme Neo 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System With AI-Powered Content Recommendations Launched
Binance Founders Refute Rumours of Potential Crypto Exchange Sale

Related Stories

Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7x Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Key Features Including Camera Details Leaked
  2. Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  3. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System Launched With These Features
  4. Elon Musk's xAI Unveils Grok 3 Family of AI Models With These New Features
  5. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Teased on Amazon
  6. iPhone SE 4 Could Have Slower 5G Speeds Due to This Crucial Component
  7. iPhone 17 Air Seen in Renders With Slim Body, Elongated Camera Module
  8. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Tri-Fold Phone Goes Global
  9. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Realme P3 Pro First Impressions: Sensible Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Regional Support Pages Hint at Imminent Global Launch
  2. Binance Founders Refute Rumours of Potential Crypto Exchange Sale
  3. Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7x Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Honor Will Unveil Its AI-Focused Strategic Initiative ‘Alpha Plan’ at MWC 2025
  5. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Tri-Fold Phone With Up to 10.2-Inch OLED Screen Goes Global: Price, Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leak Suggests Screen, Hinge Improvements; May Get Same Battery as Predecessor
  7. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System With AI-Powered Content Recommendations Launched
  8. Bengaluru-Based 88 Games Reveals Kapih, a Ramayana-Inspired Action Platformer for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  9. iPhone 17 Air Design Renders Hint at Slim Body With Elongated Rear Camera Module
  10. Oppo Find N5 Teased to Offer Mac Integration for Remote Operations and File Transfers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »