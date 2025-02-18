Realme Neo 7 SE and Realme Neo 7x are set to launch in China soon. After teasing the arrival of these smartphones over the past few days, the smartphone maker has finally announced the launch date of these smartphones in China. The Realme Neo 7 SE is teased to come in three colour options. It is already confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max chipset. Both models are currently up for pre-reservations in the country. They are likely to arrive as a sibling of the Realme Neo 7.

The latest Weibo posts by Realme reveal that the upcoming Realme Neo 7 SE and Realme Neo 7x will launch on February 25. The launch event will take place at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST) in China. The brand is currently taking pre-orders for the phones via its website and other e-commerce platforms.

Realme Neo 7 SE Design

Realme has shared a teaser video showing off the complete design and colour options of the Realme Neo 7 SE. It is confirmed to be available in black, blue, and silver colour options. The blue colour version is called Blue Mecha Edition, and it is claimed to be scratch-resistant. It is shown with a rectangular rear camera module accommodating dual-camera sensors and an LED flash.

The company hasn't divulged the detailed specifications of the Neo 7 SE. However, the brand previously confirmed the smartphone will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC. It will be priced under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 24,000). Meanwhile, the Realme Neo 7x is teased to debut in the CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 12,000) range. The Realme Neo 7 SE is likely to come as a slightly affordable variant of the standard Realme Neo 7.

As per past leaks, the Realme Neo 7 SE will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264×2,780 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to carry a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset is tipped to feature ca 16-megapixel selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to house a 7,000mAh battery with support for up to 80W wired fast charging.