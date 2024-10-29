Technology News
Ancient Maya City Valeriana Discovered in Mexico with Over 6,600 Structures

Lidar technology uncovers ancient Maya city Valeriana in Yucatán Peninsula, revealing thousands of structures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2024 21:18 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Ishan

  • Lidar reveals Maya city Valeriana in Campeche, Yucatán Peninsula.
  • City features over 6,600 structures, including pyramids and plazas.
  • Researchers use existing data for cost-effective archaeological study.
Archaeologists have discovered a Maya city named Valeriana in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. Located in east-central Campeche, this ancient site contains more than 6,600 structures, including temple pyramids and a ball court, according to recent research. The study used Lidar technology, which employs laser pulses to map surfaces, to identify these hidden structures. This finding highlights how lidar is revealing previously unknown sites buried beneath modern landscapes.

Thousands of Structures Embedded in Modern Terrain

The lidar mapping of Valeriana shows it was a dense urban area typical of the Maya Classic period, roughly between 250 and 900 AD. The city has multiple enclosed plazas, a broad causeway and residential terraces on the surrounding hillsides. The research says that Valeriana was likely a political or economic hub, given its layout and construction. These structures are situated near present-day highways and farmland, showcasing how ancient and modern landscapes coexist in this area.

Using Existing Data to Overcome Cost Barriers

The research team was led by Northern Arizona University archaeologist Luke Auld-Thomas, approached this discovery innovatively by using pre-existing lidar data originally collected for ecological and forestry studies. This enabled the researchers to bypass the high costs often associated with conducting dedicated lidar surveys for archaeological sites. By analysing data from previously commissioned studies, they have found a site that had not been previously searched for Maya structures.

Future Plans for On-Site Verification

The discovery of Valeriana is the first of its kind in this region of Campeche, expanding known boundaries of Maya civilisation. Archaeologists plans to conduct on-site studies to confirm the lidar findings and further document the structures. According to experts, such discoveries add valuable context to the understanding of ancient urban planning and population spread, providing a broader view of Maya civilisation across Mesoamerica.

 

Further reading: Maya civilisation, Valeriana, lidar technology, ancient cities, archaeological discovery

Further reading: Maya civilisation, Valeriana, lidar technology, ancient cities, archaeological discovery
