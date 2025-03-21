Technology News
English Edition

Antarctic Ice Melt Weakens Strongest Ocean Current, Disrupting Global Circulation

Scientists warn that Antarctic ice melt could significantly weaken a key ocean current, impacting sea levels and ecosystems.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 March 2025 21:56 IST
Antarctic Ice Melt Weakens Strongest Ocean Current, Disrupting Global Circulation

Photo Credit: ESA

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current is the Earth's strongest ocean current.

Highlights
  • Antarctic Circumpolar Current may weaken 20 percent by 2050.
  • Meltwater disrupts ocean density, impacting global circulation
  • Slower currents may accelerate ice melt and disrupt ecosystems
Advertisement

Earth's most powerful ocean current is losing strength, with potential consequences for global ocean circulation. Scientists have projected that the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC) could slow down by as much as 20 percent by 2050. The weakening of this current, which connects multiple oceans and regulates heat exchange, is being attributed to the increasing influx of cold meltwater from Antarctica. This shift in ocean dynamics could have far-reaching effects on sea levels, temperatures, and marine ecosystems worldwide.

Findings from Climate Modelling

According to a study published in Environmental Research Letters, a team led by Bishakhdatta Gayen, a fluid mechanist at the University of Melbourne, has analysed how Antarctic ice melt is affecting the ACC. Using one of Australia's most advanced climate simulators, researchers modelled interactions between the ice sheet and ocean waters. The study indicates that the introduction of fresh, cold meltwater weakens the current by altering ocean density and reducing convection between surface and deep waters.

Consequences of a Slower Current

The slowdown of the ACC is expected to disrupt global ocean circulation. As convection weakens, warm water may travel further into Antarctic waters, accelerating ice melt and contributing to rising sea levels. The weakening current could also allow invasive species to reach the Antarctic coastline, affecting the region's ecosystem.

Speaking to Live Science, Gayen compared the process to a "merry-go-round," explaining that a slower current could lead to faster migration of marine organisms toward Antarctica. Long-term monitoring will be necessary to fully understand these changes, as scientists have only recently begun studying the ACC's behaviour in detail. The impact of these shifts will not remain confined to Antarctica but will influence ocean circulation patterns across the planet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Antarctic Circumpolar Current, Ocean Circulation, Ice Melt, Climate Change, Sea Level Rise, Marine Ecosystems
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Hourglass Nebula LBN 483 in Stunning Detail
Crime Patrol Now Streaming on Netflix, New Episodes Every Monday
Antarctic Ice Melt Weakens Strongest Ocean Current, Disrupting Global Circulation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Sky Force, Wicked, Anora, Officer on Duty, and More
  2. iQOO Z10 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Capacity Teased
  3. Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC DebutsÂ 
  6. Pixel 9a May Miss Out on These AI Features Due to RAM Constraints
  7. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Unboxing Video Leaked
  8. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Module Officially Teased; Key Features Leaked Again
  9. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge India Launch Timeline Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Swag Telugu Movie Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Dhanush’s NEEK Now Available on Prime Video: A Romantic Drama on Love and Heartbreak
  3. Happy Face Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  4. TEST OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch R. Madhavan and Nayanthara Starrer Film Online?
  5. The Last of Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. NASA’s EZIE Satellites Begin Mission to Study Auroral Electrojets and Space Weather
  7. Antarctic Ice Melt Weakens Strongest Ocean Current, Disrupting Global Circulation
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Surfaces on China's 3C Website; Charging Specifications Tipped
  9. Assassin's Creed Shadows Crosses 1 Million Players on Launch Day, Ubisoft Confirms
  10. Boat Nirvana Crystl TWS Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, Up to 100 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »