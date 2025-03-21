Antarctic Ice Melt Weakens Strongest Ocean Current, Disrupting Global Circulation

Earth's most powerful ocean current is losing strength, with potential consequences for global ocean circulation. Scientists have projected that the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC) could slow down by as much as 20 percent by 2050. The weakening of this current, which connects multiple oceans and regulates heat exchange, is being attributed to the increasing influx of cold meltwater from Antarctica. This shift in ocean dynamics could have far-reaching effects on sea levels, temperatures, and marine ecosystems worldwide.

Findings from Climate Modelling

According to a study published in Environmental Research Letters, a team led by Bishakhdatta Gayen, a fluid mechanist at the University of Melbourne, has analysed how Antarctic ice melt is affecting the ACC. Using one of Australia's most advanced climate simulators, researchers modelled interactions between the ice sheet and ocean waters. The study indicates that the introduction of fresh, cold meltwater weakens the current by altering ocean density and reducing convection between surface and deep waters.

Consequences of a Slower Current

The slowdown of the ACC is expected to disrupt global ocean circulation. As convection weakens, warm water may travel further into Antarctic waters, accelerating ice melt and contributing to rising sea levels. The weakening current could also allow invasive species to reach the Antarctic coastline, affecting the region's ecosystem.

Speaking to Live Science, Gayen compared the process to a "merry-go-round," explaining that a slower current could lead to faster migration of marine organisms toward Antarctica. Long-term monitoring will be necessary to fully understand these changes, as scientists have only recently begun studying the ACC's behaviour in detail. The impact of these shifts will not remain confined to Antarctica but will influence ocean circulation patterns across the planet.