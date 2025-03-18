Technology News
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Hourglass Nebula LBN 483 in Stunning Detail

The JWST’s latest images showcase LBN 483, a nebula shaped by dynamic stellar interactions and magnetic fields.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 March 2025 23:27 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Hourglass Nebula LBN 483 in Stunning Detail

Photo Credit: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

Lynds Bright Nebula 483 was imaged in infrared by the JWST, showcasing star formation and dust.

Highlights
  • JWST unveils LBN 483, a nebula shaped by young binary stars
  • Stellar outflows form an intricate hourglass structure
  • Magnetic fields influence the nebula’s evolving shape
A striking nebula shaped by the dynamic interactions of two young stars has been observed in unprecedented detail by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The structure, identified as Lynds 483 (LBN 483), is located approximately 650 light-years away. The nebula's intricate shape is a result of powerful outflows generated by the formation of a binary star system. As material from a collapsing molecular cloud feeds these stars, bursts of gas and dust are expelled, shaping the surrounding nebulosity into a striking hourglass-like formation. The interaction of these stellar winds and jets with surrounding matter continues to sculpt the nebula over time, providing valuable insight into the mechanisms of star formation.

Star Formation and Nebular Evolution

According to reports, the two protostars at the core of LBN 483 play a crucial role in shaping the nebula. The presence of a lower-mass companion star, identified in 2022 through observations by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), suggests complex interactions within the system. Material accreted onto the stars periodically fuels energetic outflows, which in turn crash into the surrounding gas and dust. The JWST's infrared imaging has revealed intricate structures within these lobes, including dense pillars and shock fronts where ejected material meets older expelled gas.

Impact of Magnetic Fields on Nebular Shape

Radio observations from ALMA have detected polarised emissions from cold dust within the nebula. These emissions indicate the presence of a magnetic field, which influences the direction and structure of the outflows. The study highlights a distinct 45-degree kink in the field at a distance of approximately 1,000 astronomical units from the stars. This deviation is attributed to the migration of the secondary star over time, altering the system's angular momentum and consequently shaping the nebular outflows.

Implications for Star Formation Studies

LBN 483 presents a unique opportunity for astronomers to study star formation outside of massive stellar nurseries such as the Orion Nebula. The nebula's isolation allows researchers to examine the formation process without interference from external stellar activity. Findings from this study contribute to refining theoretical models of star formation by integrating real observational data into numerical simulations. Scientists continue to analyse such systems to gain a deeper understanding of how stars, including the Sun, evolved from collapsing clouds of gas billions of years ago.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, LBN 483, nebula, star formation, binary stars, ALMA, astronomy, space discovery
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Hourglass Nebula LBN 483 in Stunning Detail
