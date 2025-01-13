Antarctica’s Pyramid-Shaped Peak: A Geological Masterpiece

A peak resembling a man-made pyramid, situated in the snow-covered expanse of Antarctica, has captured widespread attention due to its striking symmetry. Located within the southern Ellsworth Mountains, this natural formation features four steep, symmetrical faces, drawing comparisons to ancient Egyptian pyramids. Rising approximately 4,150 feet (1,265 meters), the mountain has become a focal point of speculation since it gained internet fame in 2016, with many questioning whether its shape could be the work of ancient civilizations or extraterrestrial beings.

Natural Formation Through Erosion

As reported by Live Science, the unique geometry of the mountain is attributed to natural erosion processes. Experts suggest that the peak was likely sculpted by freeze-thaw erosion over millions of years. Mauri Pelto, a professor of environmental science at Nichols College, explained to Live Science that during this process, water fills rock crevices during the day, freezes at night, and expands, causing chunks of rock to break off gradually. This slow but consistent erosion is believed to have given the mountain its distinct pyramidal shape. Pelto noted that while three of the mountain's sides appear to have eroded evenly, the fourth side—the eastern ridge—formed separately.

Conspiracy Theories and Expert Opinions

Speculation about the mountain's origin surged when its images circulated online. Claims involving forgotten civilizations or extraterrestrial construction have been widely shared by conspiracy theorists. However, Eric Rignot, professor of Earth system science at the University of California, Irvine, and senior research scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, dismissed these ideas while talking to Live Science. Rignot stated that pyramid-like shapes are not uncommon in nature, citing that peaks with one or two steep faces are often observed, though fully symmetrical formations are rare.

Historical and Geological Significance

First observed during a 1935 flight by American aviator Lincoln Ellsworth, the Ellsworth Mountains hold significant geological history, including 500-million-year-old fossils. The pyramid-shaped peak adds to the intrigue of this remote region but is regarded by scientists as a testament to nature's sculpting power rather than evidence of advanced or extraterrestrial involvement.