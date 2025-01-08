Technology News
Antarctica’s Melting Ice Could Awaken Hidden Volcanoes, Impact Climate Change

Antarctica's melting ice sheet may lead to subglacial eruptions, worsening climate change effects

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 January 2025 16:00 IST
Antarctica’s Melting Ice Could Awaken Hidden Volcanoes, Impact Climate Change

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ AlKalenski

Dr. Emily Coonin's team ran 4,000 simulations on ice melt and subglacial volcanoes

Highlights
  • Antarctica’s melting ice could activate hidden volcanoes
  • Rising volcanic activity in Antarctica linked to climate change
  • Reduced magma pressure as ice melts leads to eruptions
Antarctica's melting ice sheet, driven by global climate change, could potentially awaken over 100 hidden volcanoes buried beneath its surface. The phenomenon, linked to the reduction of pressure on magma chambers as ice melts, has been associated with increased volcanic activity in other regions. Scientists suggest that as the Antarctic Ice Sheet continues to thin, subglacial eruptions could become more frequent, leading to significant changes in the region's geological and environmental dynamics.

Ice Sheet Loss and Magma Pressure Dynamics

According to a study published in Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems, research conducted by Dr. Emily Coonin and her team involved 4,000 computer simulations to examine the effects of ice melt on subglacial volcanoes in Antarctica. As reported by Live Science, findings indicated that the gradual removal of ice reduces pressure on magma chambers. This pressure reduction allows compressed magma to expand, which increases strain on the chamber walls and may result in eruptions.

Volatile gases within these magma chambers, normally dissolved under pressure, are released as the overburden decreases. The process, likened to the fizz escaping a soda bottle when opened, further increases internal pressure, expediting the likelihood of eruptions.

Implications for the Antarctic Ice Sheet

While subglacial eruptions occur below the surface and are not directly visible, their impact on the ice sheet could be profound. Heat generated from volcanic activity may enhance melting beneath the ice, potentially weakening its structural integrity. This could trigger a feedback loop, where ice loss leads to more volcanic activity, further exacerbating the situation.

Experts caution that these processes occur over centuries, but the long-term implications may extend beyond current efforts to combat climate change. The study's authors suggest that similar events could have occurred during the last ice age, contributing to volcanic eruptions in the region.

This research highlights the interconnectedness of climate change and geological activity, underscoring the complexities of Antarctic ice melt and its potential consequences for the planet.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Antarctica, volcanoes, climate change, ice sheet melt, magma pressure, subglacial eruptions
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Research Reveals New Details About NGC 5018 Galaxy’s Clusters
LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones, Xboom Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 Bluetooth Speakers Unveiled at CES 2025

