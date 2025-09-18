Technology News
English Edition

Rare ‘Crescent Sunrise’ Solar Eclipse to Grace Skies Over Antarctica and New Zealand

A crescent sunrise solar eclipse will be visible Sept. 21–22 in New Zealand, Antarctica, and the South Pacific.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 September 2025 22:30 IST
Rare ‘Crescent Sunrise’ Solar Eclipse to Grace Skies Over Antarctica and New Zealand

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The partial solar eclipse will create a dramatic crescent sunrise over Antarctica and New Zealand

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A rare crescent sunrise solar eclipse is to occur on September 21–22
  • The best and deepest views are expected from New Zealand and Antarctic
  • Up to 86% of the sun will be obscured in Antarctica’s Ross Sea region
Advertisement

A rare celestial event will take place this weekend when a partial solar eclipse meets September's equinox. Early risers in New Zealand, Antarctica, and the South Pacific will see a streamer of sunlight shaped like a crescent rising from the horizon on Sunday, September 21, 2025. It won't become fully dark as in a total eclipse, but the view of an eclipsed sun near the horizon is something not to be missed. Millions of penguins in Antarctica and a few thousand skywatchers will share the view of this “equinox eclipse”.

New Zealand and Antarctica to Witness Deepest Views of Rare Crescent Sunrise Eclipse

As per Timeanddate.com, the eclipse will fall within a 1:29 p.m.–5:53 p.m. EDT (17:29–21:53 UTC) time window on September 21, or sunrise on September 22 as seen from New Zealand and Antarctica. Observation will be a spectre from the very best to low-quality anywhere along the path of that shadow through our part of the solar system. In New Zealand, the solar disk will appear 72% covered from Dunedin and Auckland – for everyone else in that island nation, only an incomplete occultation occurs. The moon will be at its deepest over Antarctica's Ross Sea for a total eclipse, and Fiji and Tonga will see partial eclipses of varying coverage.

In Hobart, in Australia, there will be an eclipse of 3 percent with the use of protective glasses to watch it, attracting visitors from New Zealand and Antarctica.

The next solar eclipse is set for Feb. 17, 2026, when an annular eclipse will create a ring of fire in the sky. That breathtaking “ring of fire,” however, will be visible only from the remote fringes of Antarctica — and penguins will once again have the best seats in the house.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: solar eclipse, crescent sunrise eclipse, equinox eclipse, Antarctica, space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Kanyakumari Now Streaming on This OTT Platform: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama
Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed

Related Stories

Rare ‘Crescent Sunrise’ Solar Eclipse to Grace Skies Over Antarctica and New Zealand
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Revealed Ahead of Amazon GIF Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Check Early Deals on Tablets
  3. Nothing Ear 3 With 'Super Mic' Feature, Up to 45dB ANC Launched: See Price
  4. These Samsung Phones Will Get Price Drops Ahead of Festive Season
  5. Xiaomi Announces Offers on These Products Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sales
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: Check Top Deals on These iQOO Smartphones
  7. iQOO 15 Design Leak Reveals Colour-Changing Panel: See Benchmark Scores
  8. These Companies Fired Over 10K Employees Between July and September 2025
  9. Vivo V60 Lite 4G Design,Â Features Leaked; Could Be Equipped With This Chip
  10. DJI Mini 5 Pro With 1-Inch Camera Sensor Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Reveal Sudden Explosion of Small Asteroid Over France
  2. Rare ‘Crescent Sunrise’ Solar Eclipse to Grace Skies Over Antarctica and New Zealand
  3. Sun Shows Signs of Rising Activity Following Decades of Weakening, Study Finds
  4. IMAP Space Weather Mission to Lift Off Soon, NASA Confirms Broadcast Plans
  5. Microsoft's Xbox Full-Screen Experience Leaks on Other Windows Handhelds Ahead of ROG Xbox Ally Debut
  6. Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A55 5G and More to Go on Sale With Discounts During Festive Season
  8. Coinbase Urges US DOJ Action as SEC Mulls Dropping Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange
  9. Vivo V60 Lite 4G Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery
  10. Nothing Ear 3 Launched With Super Mic Feature, Up to 45dB Active Noise Cancellation: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »