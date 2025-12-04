Technology News
English Edition

New Study Shows Antarctic Waters Unleashed Ancient Carbon at the Ice Age’s End

New studies show that expanding Antarctic water after the last Ice Age disrupted deep-ocean stratification.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2025 19:45 IST
New Study Shows Antarctic Waters Unleashed Ancient Carbon at the Ice Age’s End

Photo Credit: Vivek Mehra, OceanImageBank

The Southern Ocean surrounding Antarctica plays a vital role in the global climate

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Deep Antarctic waters once trapped millennia-old carbon reserves
  • AABW expansion mixed carbon-rich waters into the atmosphere
  • Future stratification shifts could trigger new carbon releases
Advertisement

With the termination of the last Ice Age some 12,000 years ago, a drastic change of deep ocean circulation in Antarctica is evident to have emitted immense deep ocean carbon in the atmosphere, contributing towards warming the early Holocene. Recent studies demonstrate that with the growth of Antarctic Bottom Water (AABW), it has replaced ancient carbon-rich waters, which led to a carbon release that was buried long ago.

How Antarctic circulation unlocked stored carbon

As per a recent study published in the Natur journal, scientists examined nine sediment cores from the Southern Ocean, at depths of 2,200 to 5,000 meters across both Atlantic and Indian sectors. By measuring isotopic ratios of the trace metal neodymium — a reliable marker of water-mass origins — they reconstructed how water circulation changed over 32,000 years. During the Ice Age, deep ocean waters remained largely motionless, isolating carbon-rich water masses that had accumulated for millennia.

As ice melted and warming began roughly 18,000–10,000 years ago, AABW expanded in two major phases. This expansion disrupted stratification, allowed deep waters to mix upward, and released their stored carbon dioxide into the atmosphere — a mechanism previously underappreciated compared with northern-hemisphere circulation changes.

What this means for today's warming world

Recent work on the Southern Ocean shows that freshening of surface waters — from melting ice and rainfall — has temporarily helped trap CO₂ in the deep ocean. But such stratification could fail if warming and stronger winds increase mixing, potentially releasing stored carbon in the future. The new findings highlight that shifts in Antarctic-driven ocean circulation remain a critical wildcard in Earth's carbon balance — and reinforce the urgent need to monitor polar changes as the climate warms.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Antarctica, ocean, climate change, global warming, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
A Nearby Planet May Have Formed the Moon Following a Collision With Early Earth: Study
OnePlus Ace 6T Launched With 8,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

New Study Shows Antarctic Waters Unleashed Ancient Carbon at the Ice Age’s End
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale With Discounts on iPhone 16 Begins on This Date
  2. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a Deals Revealed
  3. Realme P4x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  4. Apple Watch's Hypertension Notifications Feature Comes to India
  5. Realme Watch 5 Launched in India With Up to 16-Day Battery Life: See Price
  6. Mars's Clocks Run Faster Than Earth's, Study Finds
  7. Google Brings In-Call Scam Protection to Banking Apps: Here's How It Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Stephen OTT Release Details: All You Need to Know About This Gomathi Shankar-Starring Thriller
  2. New Study Shows Antarctic Waters Unleashed Ancient Carbon at the Ice Age’s End
  3. Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One OTT Release Details: Know When, Where to Watch Crime-Thriller Series Online
  4. Sberbank CEO Herman Gref on Developing AI Amid Sanctions and Bringing AI to India
  5. Scientists Find Clock on Mars Runs 477 Microseconds Faster Than Earth
  6. Lee OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Kate Winslet-Starrer Biography Drama Online?
  7. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Streams on OTT Soon: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Supermoon and Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Set to Peak Soon: How to See It
  9. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to Get Discounts
  10. Poco C85 5G Colourways, Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »