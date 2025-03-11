Boeing Starliner Astronauts Set To Return on March 16 After 10-Month ISS Stay

A mission initially planned for ten days has stretched into nearly ten months, with two NASA astronauts finally set to return to Earth. Astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who launched aboard Boeing's Starliner on June 5, 2024, were meant to conduct a short-duration test flight to the International Space Station (ISS). However, issues with the spacecraft resulted in their prolonged stay. Their return is now scheduled for March 16, 2025, following the arrival of their relief crew.

Details of The Return

According to NASA's flight schedule, Starliner was originally expected to bring the astronauts back, but after assessing its performance, the decision was made to return it uncrewed in September 2024. As reported, NASA instead adjusted its crew rotation plan, allocating seats for Wilmore and Williams on the SpaceX Crew Dragon, which launched as part of Crew-9. The return mission was initially scheduled for February but was delayed further due to operational constraints. The ISS program has now confirmed that their journey back will take place this month.

Crew-10 Mission Prepares for Launch

Four astronauts are set to launch aboard SpaceX's Crew-10 mission on March 12, 2025, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission, commanded by NASA astronaut Anne McClain, includes pilot Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Their arrival at the ISS will facilitate the Crew-9 team's return, including Wilmore and Williams.

Adjustments in Spacecraft Selection

NASA officials have confirmed that Crew-10 will travel aboard the previously flown Dragon capsule, Endurance. The switch from a newly manufactured spacecraft was prompted by battery-related delays, leading to the decision to use a flight-proven alternative. Steve Stich, NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager, stated during a briefing that changes in vehicle assignments are a routine part of mission planning.