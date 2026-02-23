NASA Rolls Back Artemis II Rocket After Upper Stage Helium Issue

The Artemis II mission, a manned voyage which can accommodate four astronauts, has encountered a backlash from NASA. NASA said that the roll of the SLS rocket and Orion capsule off the launch pad and into the Vehicle Assembly Building will occur on the 22nd of February. One of the major tests in the NASA Moon-return program is Artemis II, and the rollback postpones the launch to enable correction of the problems.

Reason Behind the Rollback

According to NASA engineers, the issue lies in the rocket's upper stage. The upper stage depends on helium to create pressure in its hydrogen and oxygen fuel tanks, which enables it to sustain optimal engine performance. Fueling tests showed that helium became stuck when teams observed its flow patterns. NASA will transport the rocket to the Vehicle Assembly Building because it needs to discover and resolve the problem that requires the movement of the rocket. Access platforms that crews removed from the launch tower served as a safety measure against forecasted high winds, which needed to be taken down before the rollback could start. Engineers will begin their inspection by checking connectors, valves, and filters until they find the specific problem.

Impact and Next Steps

NASA said the rollback will result in missing the launch window in March, but the preparation work might still enable a launch in early April. The teams will proceed to work in the hangar to identify and fix the problem with the upper stage of the rocket and then roll it out for the final tests and the launch readiness review before setting a new launch date. Artemis II will open the way to Artemis III, which will be NASA's first crewed Moon landing mission and is scheduled to be launched by 2028.