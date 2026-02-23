Technology News
English Edition

NASA Rolls Back Artemis II Rocket After Upper Stage Helium Issue

NASA has rolled back the Artemis II SLS rocket to the Vehicle Assembly Building after detecting a helium flow issue in the upper stage during fueling tests. The delay rules out a March launch, though teams are targeting early April after inspections and repairs.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 February 2026 23:42 IST
NASA Rolls Back Artemis II Rocket After Upper Stage Helium Issue

Photo Credit: NASA

The Moon rises behind NASA’s SLS rocket and Orion at Kennedy Space Center, Jan. 29, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Helium flow issue found in SLS upper stage system
  • Artemis II rollback delays planned March launch
  • Engineers inspecting valves, filters, and connectors
Advertisement

The Artemis II mission, a manned voyage which can accommodate four astronauts, has encountered a backlash from NASA. NASA said that the roll of the SLS rocket and Orion capsule off the launch pad and into the Vehicle Assembly Building will occur on the 22nd of February. One of the major tests in the NASA Moon-return program is Artemis II, and the rollback postpones the launch to enable correction of the problems.

Reason Behind the Rollback

According to NASA engineers, the issue lies in the rocket's upper stage. The upper stage depends on helium to create pressure in its hydrogen and oxygen fuel tanks, which enables it to sustain optimal engine performance. Fueling tests showed that helium became stuck when teams observed its flow patterns. NASA will transport the rocket to the Vehicle Assembly Building because it needs to discover and resolve the problem that requires the movement of the rocket. Access platforms that crews removed from the launch tower served as a safety measure against forecasted high winds, which needed to be taken down before the rollback could start. Engineers will begin their inspection by checking connectors, valves, and filters until they find the specific problem.

Impact and Next Steps

NASA said the rollback will result in missing the launch window in March, but the preparation work might still enable a launch in early April. The teams will proceed to work in the hangar to identify and fix the problem with the upper stage of the rocket and then roll it out for the final tests and the launch readiness review before setting a new launch date. Artemis II will open the way to Artemis III, which will be NASA's first crewed Moon landing mission and is scheduled to be launched by 2028.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Artemis II, Moon Mission, Orion Capsule, Space Launch System, NASA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
Honey OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Online?

Related Stories

NASA Rolls Back Artemis II Rocket After Upper Stage Helium Issue
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch Date Announced, Will Debut Alongside These Phones
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Design, Triple Rear Cameras and Glyph Bar Teased
  3. YouTuber Shows Off Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Alongside the iPhone 17 Pro Max
  4. NASA Rolls Back Artemis II Rocket After Upper Stage Helium Issue
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. LG Gram 14 (2026) Launched With Up to Ryzen AI 7 450 Processor: See Price
  7. Here's When the Vivo V70 FE Could Launch: See Expected Specifications
  8. Apple Said to Plan Five Launches at March 'Special Experience' Event
  9. iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Rolls Back Artemis II Rocket After Upper Stage Helium Issue
  2. Resident Evil Requiem Leaks Ahead of Launch, Capcom Warns Action and Asks Fans to Not Share Spoilers
  3. Ravi Teja’s BMW to Soon Drop on OTT: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama Film
  4. Honor Teases Humanoid Robot, Schedules Showcase a Day Ahead of MWC 2026
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Support 'Hey Plex' Hotword for Perplexity Voice Assistant
  6. Vivo V70 FE Launch Date, Full Specifications List Leaked Alongside Memory Configurations, Colourways
  7. Hot Spot 2 Much Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  8. OnePlus 15s Back on Launch Calendar With Changed Optics, Claims Tipster
  9. Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch Date Announced; Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 9,200mAh Battery Confirmed
  10. Nothing Phone 4a Design Teased, Triple Rear Camera Setup and Glyph Bar Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »