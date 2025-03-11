NASA Delays SPHEREx and PUNCH Missions Due to SpaceX Vehicle Checks

NASA's planned launch of the SPHEREx and PUNCH missions has been postponed, with a new date yet to be confirmed. Originally scheduled for 10:09 p.m. EST on March 8, the missions were set to lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The delay has been attributed to ongoing vehicle checkouts by SpaceX, as per an update on the company's website. The missions were planned as part of NASA's Launch Services Program, which seeks to optimise commercial launches for scientific exploration.

SPHEREx to Study the Universe's Origins

According to reports, the Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) is designed to observe infrared light from the distant universe. Unlike the James Webb Space Telescope, which focuses on high-resolution imaging of single galaxies, SPHEREx will provide a broad-scale view, mapping the sky every six months. The data collected will contribute to research on cosmic inflation and the distribution of water and organic molecules in space.

PUNCH to Examine Solar Wind and Space Weather

It is reported that the Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission consists of four satellites that will monitor the transition of the Sun's outer atmosphere into the solar wind. Scientists aim to study coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and how they interact with Earth's magnetosphere. Understanding these solar phenomena is critical for predicting space weather, which can impact power grids, satellites, and astronaut safety.

A revised launch schedule is expected to be announced following the completion of SpaceX's technical evaluations.