Poco F7 Pro is expected to launch in select global markets soon. Some key features of the handset have recently been spotted on an Android monitoring database. Previous reports claim that the purported smartphone could have similar features as the Redmi K80 handset, which was unveiled in China in November 2024 alongside a Redmi K80 Pro variant. A Poco F7 Ultra version is expected to launch globally with similar specifications as the Pro option. The Pro and Ultra variants of the Poco F7 series may not launch in India.

Poco F7 Pro Key Features (Expected)

The Poco F7 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 750 GPU, according to a listing on the Device Info HW database. The handset is expected to run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 skin on top. It will likely support 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, UFS onboard storage, NFC connectivity, and a fingerprint sensor.

The Pro version of the Poco F7 series may sport a QHD+ (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) screen. An older leak suggested that the phone will get a 6.67-inch OLED display made by TCL with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to bear the code name "Zorn" and support 90W wired fast charging.

Previously, the Poco F7 Pro, with the model number 24122RKC7G, was reportedly spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The listing suggested that the handset may carry a 5,830mAh battery.

If the Poco F7 Pro shares similar specifications as the vanilla Redmi K80, it could be equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It may support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The Redmi K80 handset was pricedat CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) in China for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.