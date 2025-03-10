Technology News
Poco F7 Pro Key Features Surface Online; May Get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Poco F7 Pro is expected to run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 skin on top.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2025 16:27 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Poco F7 Pro is expected to have similar features as the Redmi K80 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco F7 Pro could carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset is expected to get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Poco F7 Pro may support 90W wired fast charging
Poco F7 Pro is expected to launch in select global markets soon. Some key features of the handset have recently been spotted on an Android monitoring database. Previous reports claim that the purported smartphone could have similar features as the Redmi K80 handset, which was unveiled in China in November 2024 alongside a Redmi K80 Pro variant. A Poco F7 Ultra version is expected to launch globally with similar specifications as the Pro option. The Pro and Ultra variants of the Poco F7 series may not launch in India. 

Poco F7 Pro Key Features (Expected)

The Poco F7 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 750 GPU, according to a listing on the Device Info HW database. The handset is expected to run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 skin on top. It will likely support 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, UFS onboard storage, NFC connectivity, and a fingerprint sensor.

The Pro version of the Poco F7 series may sport a QHD+ (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) screen. An older leak suggested that the phone will get a 6.67-inch OLED display made by TCL with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to bear the code name "Zorn" and support 90W wired fast charging.

Previously, the Poco F7 Pro, with the model number 24122RKC7G, was reportedly spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The listing suggested that the handset may carry a 5,830mAh battery. 

If the Poco F7 Pro shares similar specifications as the vanilla Redmi K80, it could be equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It may support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The Redmi K80 handset was pricedat CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) in China for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6550mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Pro Specifications, Poco F7 Pro Features, Poco F7 series, Poco F7, Poco F7 Ultra, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Renaming Gemini Extensions to ‘Apps’, Powers It With Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Release Date Confirmed, New Trailer Shows Gameplay

