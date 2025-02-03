Technology News
NASA Finalises Crew for Axiom Space's Fourth Private Astronaut Mission in 2025

Axiom Space’s fourth private astronaut mission will launch in spring 2025, bringing astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary to the ISS.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 February 2025 17:00 IST
NASA Finalises Crew for Axiom Space's Fourth Private Astronaut Mission in 2025

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Ax-4: Spring 2025, crew from Hungary, ISRO, NASA, ESA.

Highlights
  • Crew selected for Axiom Space’s fourth private astronaut mission
  • ISRO astronaut makes history as part of NASA-led ISS mission
  • Axiom Space contributes to expanding commercial space access
NASA and its international collaborators have finalised the crew for Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission, set to launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft no earlier than spring 2025. The mission, departing from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will see four astronauts spending up to 14 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The crew includes former NASA astronaut and Axiom Space's director of human spaceflight Peggy Whitson as commander, ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as pilot, and mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from the European Space Agency (ESA) and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

Private Astronaut Missions Expand Space Access

According to NASA's International Space Station Program Manager Dana Weigel, private astronaut missions are contributing to advancements in low Earth orbit operations. Weigel said that these missions are helping pave the way for commercial space activities while increasing accessibility to microgravity research. This mission will mark the first time an ISRO astronaut will board the ISS as part of a joint effort between NASA and the Indian space agency. It will also be the first ISS stay for astronauts from Poland and Hungary.

Axiom Space's Growing Role in Private Spaceflight

As reported, Axiom Space has been steadily expanding its private spaceflight program since its inaugural mission in April 2022. Each mission has varied in duration, with the most recent, Axiom Mission 3, remaining docked at the ISS for 18 days in January 2024. Whitson, who also commanded Axiom Mission 2 in May 2023, highlighted the significance of international partnerships in commercial spaceflight, stating that each mission brings new opportunities for participating nations.

Future of Low Earth Orbit Operations

NASA's long-term objective involves fostering a sustainable commercial space economy, allowing the agency to focus resources on deep space exploration. The ISS continues to serve as a key testing ground for space research and technology, supporting both government-led and private-sector initiatives.

 

Further reading: Axiom Space, ISS, Private Astronaut Mission, NASA, ISRO, Spacex, Low Earth Orbit
