MeerKAT Detects Gravitational Wave Background, Uncovering Cosmic Activity

MeerKAT’s Pulsar Timing Array has revealed a surprising gravitational wave background, offering new insights into cosmic events.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 December 2024 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: Carl Knox is associated with OzGrav, Swinburne University, and SARAO

MeerKAT in South Africa has observed pulsar signals for five years

Highlights
  • MeerKAT finds stronger gravitational wave background than expected
  • Study reveals unexpected frequency of supermassive black hole collisions
  • Pulsar Timing Array maps gravitational waves to unlock universe’s mysteri
A significant breakthrough in astrophysics has been achieved, with scientists confirming the presence of a gravitational wave background—a constant vibration in the fabric of the universe. This discovery, reported in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, highlights that the phenomenon could be louder than previously anticipated. The findings are attributed to the MeerKAT Pulsar Timing Array, an innovative galactic-scale detector that has mapped gravitational waves with unprecedented precision, revealing a potential hot spot of activity in the Southern Hemisphere.

Understanding Gravitational Waves

According to the research, gravitational waves are ripples in space and time caused by massive cosmic events, such as black hole collisions. Supermassive black holes, located at the centres of galaxies, emit slow and powerful waves during galactic mergers. The MeerKAT Pulsar Timing Array utilises the predictable signals from 83 pulsars—highly dense, rapidly spinning neutron stars—to detect distortions caused by these waves.

MeerKAT's Role and Key Findings

MeerKAT, a radio telescope situated in South Africa, has been instrumental in observing pulsar signals over five years. Researchers have identified a gravitational wave background pattern, described as stronger than earlier experiments suggested. This unexpected strength indicates that supermassive black hole collisions may be more frequent than current theories predict, leading to further questions about the nature of these massive entities.

Mapping Cosmic Ripples

The detector's sensitivity has allowed astronomers to generate detailed maps of the gravitational wave background, as stated in the study. The results support the hypothesis that this background stems from supermassive black hole activity, though alternative explanations, such as early universe events following the Big Bang, remain under investigation.

Next Steps in Research

Scientists are collaborating under the International Pulsar Timing Array to consolidate global data and confirm findings. According to the study, the mapping of this background is critical for understanding the universe's structure and may unveil the origins of gravitational waves.

 

Further reading: Gravitational Waves, MeerKAT, Pulsar Timing Array, Black Holes, Astrophysics, Southern Hemisphere, Space Science, Astronomy
