Technology News
English Edition

Underwater Neutrino Telescopes Installed in Mediterranean to Study Cosmic Mysteries

Scientists have installed KM3NeT neutrino telescopes in the Mediterranean to study high-energy particles from space

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 December 2024 19:00 IST
Underwater Neutrino Telescopes Installed in Mediterranean to Study Cosmic Mysteries

Photo Credit: KM3NeT

Workers prepare equipment for the KM3NeT neutrino telescope installation in the Mediterranean

Highlights
  • Neutrino telescopes deployed underwater in the Mediterranean Sea
  • KM3NeT telescope aims to study high-energy cosmic neutrinos
  • Researchers face challenging conditions during deployment campaigns
Advertisement

Efforts are underway in the Mediterranean Sea to install the underwater neutrino telescope known as KM3NeT, as reported by various sources. The telescopes are designed to detect high-energy neutrinos, subatomic particles emitted from unidentified cosmic sources. Unlike traditional telescopes, these devices rely on capturing light generated when neutrinos collide with seawater. This massive project spans a cubic kilometre of the Mediterranean and involves deploying hundreds of detector strands. The work aims to unveil new insights about the universe.

Unique Design and Deployment Challenges

According to experts, KM3NeT comprises two distinct telescopes featuring glass spheres, each packed with photomultiplier tubes. Simone Biagi, a physicist at Italy's National Institute for Nuclear Physics, shared with Science News that the telescopes are situated several kilometres below the surface. Deployment involves suspending cables of sensors, resembling strands of pearls, each up to 700 metres in length. These are lowered to the seabed and gradually released to unfurl in the water. A remotely operated submersible is used to make precise connections and inspect the setup.

Scientific Goals of the Project

Sources indicate that one telescope, positioned off Sicily's coast, is designed to observe high-energy neutrinos originating from space. The second, off the coast of France, is dedicated to studying atmospheric neutrinos and their oscillations. These oscillations provide vital data about how neutrinos shift between different forms, contributing to advancements in particle physics.

Operational Challenges at Sea

Physicists working on this project face significant challenges, including harsh sea conditions and tight schedules. According to reports, deployment campaigns occur annually, each lasting about a month. During this period, researchers work under immense pressure to ensure all equipment functions perfectly. Any errors must be corrected immediately, as adjustments after deployment are impossible.

Experts suggest that the partially completed KM3NeT telescopes are already yielding valuable scientific data, providing insights into quantum gravity effects and neutrino behaviours.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Neutrinos, KM3NeT, Mediterranean, Cosmic Research, Astroparticle Physics, Neutrino Telescopes
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Virginia Tech Mathematicians Use Algebraic Geometry to Reduce Data Centre Energy Use
Asus ROG Strix Laptop With RGB Underglow Teased Ahead of Launch at CES 2025

Related Stories

Underwater Neutrino Telescopes Installed in Mediterranean to Study Cosmic Mysteries
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Price Drops in India Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch
  2. Xiaomi Pad 7 Amazon Availability Confirmed; India Launch Date Set
  3. You Can Get MacBook Air M3 Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Christmas Sale
  4. Oppo Reno 13 5G Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video Ahead of Launch
  5. iPhone 16 Available With Decent Discounts and Bank Offers: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 4 to Get MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC; Realme Neo 7 SE With Dimensity 8400 Teased
  2. Underwater Neutrino Telescopes Installed in Mediterranean to Study Cosmic Mysteries
  3. Airtel Wi-Fi Plans Starting From Rs. 699 Now Bundles Free Zee5 OTT Subscription
  4. iPad 11 to Reportedly Be Launched Early Next Year, Could Arrive With iPadOS 18.3
  5. South Korean Researchers Unveil Wearable ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton Robot to Help People with Paraplegia Walk
  6. Virginia Tech Mathematicians Use Algebraic Geometry to Reduce Data Centre Energy Use
  7. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 1.5K Display and 6,000mAh Battery Teased in Suede Grey Colour Ahead of India Launch
  8. New Study Reveals How Leaves' Resilience to Raindrops Might Help in Agriculture and Renewable Energy
  9. Instagram Reportedly Testing Feature to Allow Users to View Story Highlights From a Week Ago
  10. iPhone 16 Available With Decent Discounts and Bank Offers During Christmas Carnival Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »