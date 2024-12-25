Technology News
Robots May Soon Detect Emotions by Measuring Your Sweat, Scientists Say

Scientists suggest robots could soon detect emotions through skin conductance, revealing emotions based on sweat

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 December 2024 16:00 IST
Robots May Soon Detect Emotions by Measuring Your Sweat, Scientists Say

Photo Credit: Pixabay/cDuBBy

The research was carried out by scientists from Tokyo Metropolitan University

  • Skin conductance could help robots detect emotions via sweat changes.
  • Research suggests skin conductivity could revolutionize emotion tech.
  • Fear, humor, and bonding emotions show distinct skin conductance patterns
In a study published in IEEE Access on October 15, researchers have highlighted the potential of using skin conductance to detect human emotions. The study examined how variations in sweat levels, which alter the skin's ability to conduct electricity, could provide insights into emotional states. According to the findings, these physiological responses, triggered by emotions like fear, humour, or familial bonding, could pave the way for more emotionally intelligent technology in the future.

Skin Conductance and Emotion Analysis

The research was carried out by scientists from Tokyo Metropolitan University. During the study, 33 participants were shown videos designed to evoke specific emotions, ranging from horror scenes to family reunion clips. Measurements were taken using probes attached to their fingers. These probes recorded how quickly skin conductance peaked and returned to baseline. Distinct patterns were identified, with fear responses persisting the longest, while humour elicited quicker but shorter-lived reactions.

The team explained in their report that fear's prolonged response might be tied to evolutionary survival mechanisms, while the mixed nature of family bonding emotions appeared to create slower, overlapping reactions. They also noted that limited studies have explored the dynamics of skin conductance associated with humour and fear.

Potential Applications and Challenges

As per the report, combining skin conductance data with other physiological signals, such as heart rate or brain activity, could significantly enhance the accuracy of emotion detection. While this research does not directly involve robotics, the findings are considered foundational for integrating emotion-detection capabilities into future technologies. Hypothetical applications include stress-responsive smart devices or media platforms that adapt to user moods.

Conventional methods of emotion detection often rely on facial recognition or voice analysis, which can be prone to errors and raise privacy concerns. The researchers suggest that skin conductance may offer a more reliable and less invasive alternative.

For the study, the team highlighted a growing interest in leveraging physiological signals for emotionally intelligent services, indicating potential advancements in personalised technologies.

 

Further reading: robots, skin conductance, emotions, sweat detection, emotionally intelligent technology
