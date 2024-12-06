Technology News
China Unveils $553M Spaceport with Successful Long March-12 Rocket Launch

The 553M Dollars Wenchang Commercial Spaceport launches Long March-12 rocket, advancing China’s satellite ambitions.

Updated: 6 December 2024
China Unveils $553M Spaceport with Successful Long March-12 Rocket Launch

Photo Credit: Xinhua/Guo Cheng

On November 30, 2024, a Long March-12 Y1 rocket launched two satellites from Hainan.

Highlights
  • Long March-12 rocket launched from China's $553M Wenchang spaceport
  • Rocket delivers two experimental satellites into orbit successfully
  • New spaceport boosts China's commercial satellite and rocket capacity
China has reportedly launched its latest Long March-12 rocket from the newly established Wenchang Commercial Space Launch Site, marking a significant milestone in its commercial space ambitions. The launch occurred on November 30, 2024, propelling two experimental satellites into orbit. The 62.6-metre rocket is designed to support a growing surge in commercial satellite deployments, as reported by Chinese state media.

Key Features of Long March-12

As per a report by China state media, the two-stage Long March-12 rocket uses advanced kerosene and liquid hydrogen fuels, replacing older hypergolic propellants. According to the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the vehicle can transport 10 tons to low-Earth orbit or six tons to a sun-synchronous orbit at 700 kilometers. In an interview with China Daily, Xie Li, Senior Designer of Long March-12, explained that the rocket is equipped with an automatic ignition-malfunction detection system, which ensures safer launches by performing real-time checks and calculating alternative trajectories in case of anomalies.

With a diameter of 3.8 metres, the rocket's design accommodates four engines for greater fuel storage and payload capacity. Xie Li also noted that the structural material used is 15 percent lighter and 28 percent stronger than alloys in earlier Long March variants.

Significance of Wenchang Commercial Spaceport

As per reports, constructed at a cost of 553 million dollars, the Wenchang Commercial Space Launch Site is strategically located on Hainan Island near the equator, allowing for reduced fuel consumption and increased payload capabilities. Reports indicate the spaceport, operated by Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Co., Ltd., will support up to 16 launches annually per pad.

The coastal location facilitates easier transportation of large rockets by sea and enables efficient recovery of reusable rocket stages from the South China Sea. The site is expected to play a key role in China's plans for commercial megaconstellations, including the Qianfan and Guowang satellite networks.

 

China Unveils $553M Spaceport with Successful Long March-12 Rocket Launch
