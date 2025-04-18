Technology News
English Edition

Apple's iPhone Shipments in China Slide Nine Percent in First Quarter

Apple ranks fifth in China's smartphone market.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 April 2025 14:42 IST
Apple's iPhone Shipments in China Slide Nine Percent in First Quarter

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple's share in China's smartphone market is down from 17.4 percent in the previous quarter

Highlights
  • It was Apple's seventh straight quarter of decline
  • Xiaomi saws its shipments surge 40 percent to 13.3 million
  • Apple was the only major phone maker to see a decline in China
Advertisement

Apple's shipments of smartphones in China slumped nine percent in the first quarter from a year earlier and it was the only major manufacturer to see a decline, according to data from research firm IDC.

Apple, which ranks fifth in China's smartphone market, saw shipments fall to 9.8 million phones, giving it a market share of 13.7 percent, down from 17.4 percent in the previous quarter.

It was Apple's seventh straight quarter of decline.

By contrast, market leader Xiaomi saws its shipments surge 40 percent to 13.3 million while industry-wide shipments grew 3.3 percent.

IDC analyst Will Wong said Apple's premium pricing structure has prevented the US company from capitalising on new government subsidies introduced in January which fuelled growth in the first quarter.

The government subsidies for smartphones and some other consumer electronics refund consumers 15 percent of products with a sticker price under CNY 6,000 ($820 or roughly Rs. 70,017).

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, China
Google Holds Illegal Monopolies in Ad Tech, US Judge Finds
OnePlus 13T Chipset, Camera Details Teased; to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

Related Stories

Apple's iPhone Shipments in China Slide Nine Percent in First Quarter
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Rear Camera Details Revealed in New Teasers
  2. Latest OTT Releases: When and What to Watch this Weekend
  3. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to This 'Significant' Cost Increase
  4. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Price in India Announced
  6. JWST Might Have Revealed New Signs of Alien Life on Nearby Exoplanet
  7. Itel A95 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  8. Asus Refreshes TUF Gaming A14 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU
  9. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  10. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Arrive on This Date in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Wars Outlaws' A Pirate's Fortune Expansion Arrives in May; Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Announced
  2. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to 'Significant' Cost Increase From Adopting TSMC's 2nm Process, Tipster Claims
  3. Signs of Alien Life Detected on Nearby Exoplanet Using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
  4. Grok Gets New Memory Feature to Offer Personalised Replies Based on Past Chats
  5. Moto G86 Design Renders Leak Online; Likely to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit
  6. Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Offer 5,800mAh Battery, IP69 Rating
  7. Google Pixel 9a Is Now Eligible for Android 16 Beta Programme
  8. NASA Curiosity Rover Potentially Deciphers Mars’ Missing Carbonate Mystery
  9. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Camera Details Teased; to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  10. Mario Kart World Direct Details New Courses, Characters and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »