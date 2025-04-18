Apple's shipments of smartphones in China slumped nine percent in the first quarter from a year earlier and it was the only major manufacturer to see a decline, according to data from research firm IDC.

Apple, which ranks fifth in China's smartphone market, saw shipments fall to 9.8 million phones, giving it a market share of 13.7 percent, down from 17.4 percent in the previous quarter.

It was Apple's seventh straight quarter of decline.

By contrast, market leader Xiaomi saws its shipments surge 40 percent to 13.3 million while industry-wide shipments grew 3.3 percent.

IDC analyst Will Wong said Apple's premium pricing structure has prevented the US company from capitalising on new government subsidies introduced in January which fuelled growth in the first quarter.

The government subsidies for smartphones and some other consumer electronics refund consumers 15 percent of products with a sticker price under CNY 6,000 ($820 or roughly Rs. 70,017).

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)