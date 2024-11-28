China's Tianzhou 7 cargo spacecraft has ended its mission after delivering essential supplies to the Tiangong space station. According to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the spacecraft re-entered Earth's atmosphere on November 17 at 8:25 am EST (6:55 pm IST), marking the conclusion of its operations. The spacecraft, launched on January 17 aboard a Long March 7 rocket from Wenchang, was designed to support Tiangong's ongoing activities, including the delivery of food, experiments, materials, and propellant.

Mission Details and Controlled Reentry

A Space.com report, quoting CMSA, revealed that Tianzhou 7 was undocked from Tiangong on November 10 after being loaded with waste from the station. The deorbiting process was conducted in a controlled manner, with the spacecraft's engines fired to ensure its descent over the South Pacific Ocean, commonly used for spacecraft reentry due to its remoteness. While CMSA released visuals of Tianzhou 7's atmospheric entry showing intense flashes caused by heat and friction, specific details of the landing zone remain undisclosed.

Deployment of a Cubesat Pre-Reentry

Ahead of its controlled descent, Tianzhou 7 reportedly released a 6U cubesat named Bayi-08 on November 16. The satellite, developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), carries a medium-resolution Earth observation camera and an optical communication payload. It is part of a science outreach programme aimed at promoting understanding of space technology.

Operations at Tiangong Ongoing

While Tianzhou 7 concluded its mission, operations at Tiangong continue. The report stated that Tianzhou 8 was launched on November 15, carrying supplies to sustain astronauts aboard the station. Preparations are also underway for the Shenzhou 20 mission, scheduled for spring 2025. The cargo included lunar soil simulant bricks for experimental purposes and materials to support the Shenzhou.

China's advancements in its space programme remain a focal point, with the Tiangong station playing a critical role in supporting long-term human spaceflight and research objectives.