Sony has announced the slate of monthly games joining PlayStation Plus in December. Next month's free titles are led by co-op adventure game It Takes Two, where players take control of an estranged couple stuck in a “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” situation. Other games joining PS Plus in December include real-time tactics title Aliens: Dark Descent and Pokémon-inspired creature collection game Temtem. All three games will be available to PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from December 3.

December's PS Plus monthly titles, revealed on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday, will be available to members until January 6. All PS Plus subscribers can add the games to their libraries and enjoy continued access beyond January 6 as long as they have an active subscription.

The PS Plus monthly games for November are still available on the service, and players have until December 2 to add Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Death Note Killer Within to their game libraries. Here's a closer look at the games joining PS Plus in December:

It Takes Two

Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards 2021, It Takes Two is strictly a two-player co-op adventure — you can experience it either online or local split screen multiplayer. The acclaimed title from Josef Fares' Hazelight Studios puts players in control of a married couple that magically turn into tiny living dolls. In their effort to return to their original selves, they go through different parts of their house as they co-operate and work through the challenges in their way. In the course of the adventure, they also try and fix their relationship.

Each level mimics a certain room or area from the house, featuring distinct environments and obstacles. Each level also comes with unique gameplay mechanics and abilities that keep things fresh. It Takes Two will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Aliens: Dark Descent

Released in 2023, Aliens: Dark Descent is a real-time tactics title set in the world of popular sci-fi horror franchise, Alien. Set 19 years after the events of the first three Alien films, the game puts players in charge of a colonial marines' unit tasked with taking on a Xenomorph threat. The tactics title is played from a top-down perspective as players place their troops and issue orders for combat.

The game features five starting classes that come with distinct weapons and abilities. Squad members can also be customised and upgraded over time. And in addition to taking on Xenomorphs, players also encounter agents of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Aliens: Dark Descent will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Aliens: Dark Descent is played from the top-down perspective

Photo Credit: Focus Entertainment

Temtem

A fan of Pokémon games? Creature collection game Temtem lets players capture and collect titular Temtems, creatures that they can battle against other players online or against NPCs. The game features an explorable world, the Airborne Archipelago, where they can find and tame new creatures. Aside from engaging in online battles, players are also tasked with defeating Clan Belsoto, that aims to take over the archipelago. The game will be available on the PS5.

All three titles will be playable at no additional cost for PS Plus members across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers. In addition to the monthly games, Sony also revealed new game trials, an early look at Classics Catalog additions, and more to mark PlayStation's 30th anniversary next month.

PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members will be able to try out sci-fi action-adventure title Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 from December 3. And on December 10, Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves and Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy will join the Classics Catalog.

Sony is also hosting a free online multiplayer weekend from December 6 to December 8. During this period, players will be able to jump into online multiplayer for games they own without needing a PS Plus subscription.

The PlayStation parent will also host series of PS5 esports tournaments on the same weekend, featuring games like EA Sports FC 25, NBA 2K25, Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 1 and more. Additionally, Sony is offering 30 months of free PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium membership to 30 winners in select countries.